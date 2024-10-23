https://sputnikglobe.com/20241023/power-supply-restored-to-70-of-cuban-consumers---energy-ministry-1120649746.html
Power Supply Restored to 70% of Cuban Consumers - Energy Ministry
Cuban engineers restored electricity supply to 70% of customers of the state grid company, Union Electrica, the Cuban Ministry of Energy and Mines said.
"The process of restoring the National Energy System: this morning at 06:00, 70.89% of Union Electrica consumers in Cuba had electricity. Today, the strengthening of the established systems and the expansion of the country's electricity coverage continues," the ministry said on X Tuesday. On Friday, the Cuban government said that a failure at the Antonio Guiteras power plant in the western province of Matanzas had shut down the electrical grid, causing a nationwide blackout. Parts of the grid were briefly brought back online over the weekend before going down again.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Cuban engineers restored electricity supply to 70% of customers of the state grid company, Union Electrica, the Cuban Ministry of Energy and Mines said.
"The process of restoring the National Energy System: this morning at 06:00, 70.89% of Union Electrica consumers in Cuba
had electricity. Today, the strengthening of the established systems and the expansion of the country's electricity coverage continues," the ministry said on X Tuesday.
On Friday, the Cuban government said that a failure at the Antonio Guiteras power plant in the western province of Matanzas had shut down the electrical grid, causing a nationwide blackout. Parts of the grid were briefly brought back online over the weekend before going down again.