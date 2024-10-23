International
WATCH LIVE: BRICS Summit in Russia's Kazan - Day Two
Presidential Election in Belarus Scheduled for January 26, 2025 - Reports
Sputnik International
The next presidential election in Belarus is scheduled for January 26, 2025, the state-run Belta news agency reported on Wednesday.
The decision was made during a meeting of the lower house of the Belarusian parliament. The speaker of the lower house of the Belarusian parliament, Igor Sergienko, said that the presidential election in the country should be held openly and democratically. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has not yet officially announced whether he decided to run for a new presidential term. The incumbent president secured his sixth term in office in the August 2020 election, which triggered mass opposition-led protests. The West imposed several rounds of sanctions on Belarus on accusations of election fraud and human rights violations, which Belarus denied. The sanctions were later expanded due to Minsk's support of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.
Presidential Election in Belarus Scheduled for January 26, 2025 - Reports

09:52 GMT 23.10.2024
MINSK (Sputnik) - The next presidential election in Belarus is scheduled for January 26, 2025, the state-run Belta news agency reported on Wednesday.
The decision was made during a meeting of the lower house of the Belarusian parliament.
The speaker of the lower house of the Belarusian parliament, Igor Sergienko, said that the presidential election in the country should be held openly and democratically.
"We have serious and responsible organizational and political work ahead of us, both directly in parliament and in electoral districts with our voters. Lawmakers must do everything to ensure that the elections of the head of state are well-organized, open, democratic and objective, and in strict accordance with national legislation," Sergienko was quoted as saying by Belta.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has not yet officially announced whether he decided to run for a new presidential term. The incumbent president secured his sixth term in office in the August 2020 election, which triggered mass opposition-led protests. The West imposed several rounds of sanctions on Belarus on accusations of election fraud and human rights violations, which Belarus denied. The sanctions were later expanded due to Minsk's support of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.
