Presidential Election in Belarus Scheduled for January 26, 2025 - Reports

Presidential Election in Belarus Scheduled for January 26, 2025

The next presidential election in Belarus is scheduled for January 26, 2025, the state-run Belta news agency reported on Wednesday.

The decision was made during a meeting of the lower house of the Belarusian parliament. The speaker of the lower house of the Belarusian parliament, Igor Sergienko, said that the presidential election in the country should be held openly and democratically. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has not yet officially announced whether he decided to run for a new presidential term. The incumbent president secured his sixth term in office in the August 2020 election, which triggered mass opposition-led protests. The West imposed several rounds of sanctions on Belarus on accusations of election fraud and human rights violations, which Belarus denied. The sanctions were later expanded due to Minsk's support of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

