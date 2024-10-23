https://sputnikglobe.com/20241023/putin-holds-in-person-talks-with-almost-all-leaders-attending-brics-summit---kremlin-aide-1120652113.html

Putin Holds In-Person Talks With Almost All Leaders Attending BRICS Summit - Kremlin Aide

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin held one-on-one talks with almost all leaders who arrived to attend the BRICS summit on October 22, discussing the most important topics, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday.

"Our leader managed to hold conversations in a one-on-one format. He held small talks with literally all the leaders. And they discussed, so to speak, the most important, the most sensitive issues. We managed to do this yesterday as well," Ushakov told reporters. The Ukrainian topic was touched upon during Putin's informal dinner with the leaders, the official said, adding that this topic is not being discussed with all participants of the summit — with some it is discussed in detail, and with others it is not touched upon at all.

russia

