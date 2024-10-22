BRICS Summit Day One Recap: Deepening Ties and Collaboration to Speed Rise of Multipolar World Order
19:02 GMT 22.10.2024 (Updated: 19:12 GMT 22.10.2024)
The XVI BRICS Summit kicked off in Kazan, Russia on Tuesday. Here are the main events from the first day of this major international gathering.
The first day of the BRICS summit in Kazan will be remembered for the arrival of global leaders, and President Putin's high-level meetings with several of them.
Meeting With "Dear Friend"
Yesterday before the summit's formal kickoff, Putin welcomed UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the Kremlin, where they reaffirmed the "historical and strategic" nature of their relationship. Today, he held discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The cooperation between Moscow and Beijing is at its peak, with both leaders consistently referring to each other as "dear friends" in their talks.
© Sputnik / brics-russia2024.ru / Go to the mediabankPresident Vladimir Putin ahead of his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan.
Strengthening Russia-China Relations
Putin stressed that the multi-faceted cooperation between Russia and China is based on equality, is mutually beneficial and free from opportunism, serving as a model in today's world. Both countries are successfully implementing joint projects in energy, industry, high technology, transport and agriculture.
Notably, despite negative external factors, trade turnover increased by 4.5 percent from January to August, maintaining its positive upward trend. Putin highlighted that Moscow and Beijing's collaboration on international issues acts as a stabilizing factor on the global stage.
"We intend to continue enhancing coordination on all multilateral platforms to ensure global security and a just world order," he asserted.
© Sputnik / brics-russia2024.ru / Go to the mediabankFrom left: Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting on the sidelines of the the 16th BRICS summit in Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan, Russia.
Dialogue With India
Putin also met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing that Russian-Indian relations represent a "particularly privileged strategic partnership" that continues to actively evolve.
Putin and Modi's discussions focused on legislative cooperation, growing trade and major projects, including India's decision to open a consulate in Kazan.
Prime Minister Modi reiterated the importance of resolving the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine through peaceful means, expressing India's commitment to establishing stability.
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before a meeting on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS summit in Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan, Russia.
Solidarity With South Africa
The relationship with South Africa remains strong, with President Cyril Ramaphosa noting in talks with the Russian leader on Tuesday that trade has begun to grow again, increasing by three percent from January to August.
Putin acknowledged the need for collaborative work in further enhancing and diversifying trade and investments, particularly in energy, industry, agriculture, science and innovation.
The two nations expressed readiness to coordinate efforts on the international stage to establish a fair multipolar world order. Ramaphosa expressed gratitude for Russia's support dating back to South Africa's anti-Apartheid struggle.
© Sputnik / brics-russia2024.ru / Go to the mediabankPresident of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa during their meeting at the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan. Tuesday, October 22, 2024.
Advancements in the New Development Bank
Meeting with Dilma Rousseff, the head of BRICS' New Development Bank (NDB), Putin commended her leadership of the institution, which has financed around 100 projects totaling $33 billion dollars since its inception.
© Sputnik / brics-russia2024.ru / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin meets with BRICS New Development Bank President Dilma Rousseff during the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan.
Putin remarked that increasing transactions in local currencies would lower debt servicing costs, enhance the financial independence of BRICS nations and reduce geopolitical risks.
Rousseff emphasized the Global South's urgent need for funding and the importance of providing assistance in national currencies, a principle the NDB adheres to.
Continued Engagement
Bilateral negotiations are set to continue throughout the summit, with numerous additional high-level meetings planned, reflecting the ongoing commitment to strengthen international collaboration among BRICS members.
© Sputnik / brics-russia2024.ru / Go to the mediabankWelcome ceremony for Foreign Minister of Cuba Bruno Eduardo Rodríguez Parrilla at the Kazan airport. The minister arrived in Kazan to take part in the 16th BRICS Summit.
© Sputnik / brics-russia2024.ru / Go to the mediabankThe plane of President of China Xi Jinping, who arrived in Kazan to take part in the 16th BRICS Summit.
© Sputnik / brics-russia2024.ru / Go to the mediabankVisitors attend the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia.
© Sputnik / brics-russia2024.ru / Go to the mediabankThe 16th BRICS Summit. Work of the BRICS International Press Center.
