Hezbollah Fired 135 Projectiles on Israel on Wednesday - Israel Defense Forces

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah had fired about 135 projectiles on Israel on Wednesday.
"Approximately 135 projectiles that were fired by the Hezbollah terrorist organization have crossed from Lebanon into Israel today (Wednesday, October 23rd)," the IDF said on Telegram.The Israel Defense Forces said that it had eliminated about 20 "terrorists" in Lebanon in the past 24 hours and struck more than 160 sites of Lebanese movement Hezbollah.The Israeli military also reportedly discovered weapons depots containing anti-tank missiles, mortar shells, rocket launchers and explosives. Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon while continuing airstrikes. Despite its losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled shelling in the north.
"Approximately 135 projectiles that were fired by the Hezbollah terrorist organization have crossed from Lebanon into Israel today (Wednesday, October 23rd)," the IDF said on Telegram.
The Israel Defense Forces said that it had eliminated about 20 "terrorists" in Lebanon in the past 24 hours and struck more than 160 sites of Lebanese movement Hezbollah.
"Over the past day, the troops eliminated dozens of terrorists and the IAF struck over 160 Hezbollah terror targets, including launchers and terrorist infrastructure sites throughout Lebanon … the troops eliminated approximately 20 terrorists," the IDF said on Telegram.
The Israeli military also reportedly discovered weapons depots containing anti-tank missiles, mortar shells, rocket launchers and explosives.
Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah forces
in southern Lebanon while continuing airstrikes. Despite its losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled shelling in the north.