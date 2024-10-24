International
LIVE: BRICS Summit in Russia's Kazan: Final Day
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241024/hezbollah-fired-135-projectiles-on-israel-on-wednesday---israel-defense-forces-1120661473.html
Hezbollah Fired 135 Projectiles on Israel on Wednesday - Israel Defense Forces
Hezbollah Fired 135 Projectiles on Israel on Wednesday - Israel Defense Forces
Sputnik International
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah had fired about 135 projectiles on Israel on Wednesday.
2024-10-24T04:45+0000
2024-10-24T04:45+0000
world
israel
lebanon
israel defense forces (idf)
hezbollah
middle east
israel-lebanon tensions
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/06/1120435843_0:96:3072:1824_1920x0_80_0_0_525bbf5216a3ad46f5ee96b17f7cbbeb.jpg
"Approximately 135 projectiles that were fired by the Hezbollah terrorist organization have crossed from Lebanon into Israel today (Wednesday, October 23rd)," the IDF said on Telegram.The Israel Defense Forces said that it had eliminated about 20 "terrorists" in Lebanon in the past 24 hours and struck more than 160 sites of Lebanese movement Hezbollah.The Israeli military also reportedly discovered weapons depots containing anti-tank missiles, mortar shells, rocket launchers and explosives. Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon while continuing airstrikes. Despite its losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled shelling in the north.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241022/idf-says-struck-hezbollah-naval-base-underground-facilities-in-beirut-1120637236.html
israel
lebanon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/06/1120435843_187:0:2918:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9cf9449b993fc6500a766a20a39334cd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
hezbollah fired, israel defense forces, movement hezbollah
hezbollah fired, israel defense forces, movement hezbollah

Hezbollah Fired 135 Projectiles on Israel on Wednesday - Israel Defense Forces

04:45 GMT 24.10.2024
© AP Photo / Bilal HusseinDamaged cars at the site of Friday's Israeli strike in Beirut's southern suburbs, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024
Damaged cars at the site of Friday's Israeli strike in Beirut's southern suburbs, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2024
© AP Photo / Bilal Hussein
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah had fired about 135 projectiles on Israel on Wednesday.
"Approximately 135 projectiles that were fired by the Hezbollah terrorist organization have crossed from Lebanon into Israel today (Wednesday, October 23rd)," the IDF said on Telegram.
The Israel Defense Forces said that it had eliminated about 20 "terrorists" in Lebanon in the past 24 hours and struck more than 160 sites of Lebanese movement Hezbollah.
"Over the past day, the troops eliminated dozens of terrorists and the IAF struck over 160 Hezbollah terror targets, including launchers and terrorist infrastructure sites throughout Lebanon … the troops eliminated approximately 20 terrorists," the IDF said on Telegram.
The Israeli military also reportedly discovered weapons depots containing anti-tank missiles, mortar shells, rocket launchers and explosives.
Пламя и дым поднимаются после израильского авиаудара в Дахии, Бейрут, Ливан - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2024
Military
IDF Says Struck Hezbollah Naval Base, Underground Facilities in Beirut
22 October, 10:54 GMT
Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon while continuing airstrikes. Despite its losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled shelling in the north.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала