International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241024/republika-srpskas-leader-intends-to-discuss-bilateral-economic-ties-with-putin-1120668382.html
Republika Srpska's Leader Intends to Discuss Bilateral Economic Ties With Putin
Republika Srpska's Leader Intends to Discuss Bilateral Economic Ties With Putin
Sputnik International
Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik told Sputnik on Thursday that he was going to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan to discuss economic ties amid sanctions.
2024-10-24T13:26+0000
2024-10-24T13:26+0000
world
russia
milorad dodik
kazan
brics
2024 brics summit in russia's kazan
summit
vladimir putin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/17/1110536158_0:92:3145:1861_1920x0_80_0_0_6240a929103925e2d6cf3846925b76c7.jpg
"The meeting with President Vladimir Putin, which will take place in the evening, is, of course, the most important one for me," Dodik said. The leader of one of the autonomous entities making up Bosnia and Herzegovina praised the "historical" BRICS summit, which, he said, "demonstrated that the West has failed to isolate Russia." BRICS is an intergovernmental association which Brazil, Russia, India and China created in 2006, and South Africa joined in 2010. The group had its second expansion this year, admitting Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. The latter has reportedly not formalized its membership but has been taking part in BRICS meetings. The Russian city of Kazan is hosting a top-level BRICS summit from October 22-24 as part of Russia's 2024 chairmanship in the bloc. Moscow focused its agenda around the strengthening of multipolarity for a just global development and security. Dozens of leaders of non-member states are in Kazan for bilateral and multilateral events on the sidelines.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241024/big-fan-of-brics-serbia-favors-cooperation-with-brics-over-stifling-political-agenda---1120663575.html
russia
kazan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/17/1110536158_207:0:2936:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a1ff2d8b13a7d2e17ee571ca12918aad.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
republika srpska president milorad dodik, economic ties amid sanctions, brics summit, russian president vladimir putin
republika srpska president milorad dodik, economic ties amid sanctions, brics summit, russian president vladimir putin

Republika Srpska's Leader Intends to Discuss Bilateral Economic Ties With Putin

13:26 GMT 24.10.2024
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentiev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and President of the Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik
Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2024
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentiev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
KAZAN, Russia, (Sputnik) - Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik told Sputnik on Thursday that he was going to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan to discuss economic ties amid sanctions.
"The meeting with President Vladimir Putin, which will take place in the evening, is, of course, the most important one for me," Dodik said.
The leader of one of the autonomous entities making up Bosnia and Herzegovina praised the "historical" BRICS summit, which, he said, "demonstrated that the West has failed to isolate Russia."
"I also want to tell him [Putin] about the difficulties that we are facing in our economic cooperation, primarily due to Western sanctions. With that, I want to discuss with him the ways for us to preserve our contacts, as we undoubtedly do not want to lose Russia as our partner," Dodik said.
BRICS is an intergovernmental association which Brazil, Russia, India and China created in 2006, and South Africa joined in 2010. The group had its second expansion this year, admitting Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. The latter has reportedly not formalized its membership but has been taking part in BRICS meetings.
Nenad Popovic - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2024
Analysis
Big Fan of BRICS: Serbia Favors Cooperation With BRICS Over Stifling Political Agenda
12:00 GMT
The Russian city of Kazan is hosting a top-level BRICS summit from October 22-24 as part of Russia's 2024 chairmanship in the bloc. Moscow focused its agenda around the strengthening of multipolarity for a just global development and security. Dozens of leaders of non-member states are in Kazan for bilateral and multilateral events on the sidelines.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала