https://sputnikglobe.com/20241024/substance-abuse-common-among-ukrainian-military---captive-soldier-1120668197.html

Substance Abuse Common Among Ukrainian Military - Captive Soldier

Substance Abuse Common Among Ukrainian Military - Captive Soldier

Sputnik International

Ukrainian soldiers abuse psychotropic substances and alcohol, often losing control over their actions, captive Ukrainian soldier Vladimir Grachev told Sputnik on Thursday.

2024-10-24T13:01+0000

2024-10-24T13:01+0000

2024-10-24T13:01+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

russia

ukrainian armed forces

ukrainian army

drugs

alcohol

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/01/1118738497_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_aab223957c263e6f5619c6e3c42577e6.jpg

"I noticed that they take red-and-white pills, Lyrica [brand name] ... in capsules, a lot of it. They get ... these half-closed eyes and drink plenty of energy drinks after this," the 42-year-old captive said. He assumed that Ukrainian soldiers were buying the Lyrica pills - a synthetic pregabalin-based prescription medication evoking euphoria - during outings to a nearby city, where they were allowed to go on a leave warrant once per week. A US newspaper reported this spring that substance abuse was widespread among the Ukrainian military, as many soldiers suffer physical and emotional trauma. Intoxicated, they reportedly commit atrocities against civilians. Ukrainian soldiers on the front line are also abusing alcohol, Grachev said. The Zaporozhye-born captive recalled an incident when a company commander was assaulted by a drunken soldier from a neighboring platoon. It is common among Ukrainian soldiers to buy moonshine from local residents, Grachev, who was mobilized in October 2023 and then fought on the border near Russia's Belgorod Region, said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241002/ukrainian-armed-forces-soldiers-torture-russian-pow--source-1120386782.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian soldiers, ukrainian soldier, psychotropic substances and alcohol