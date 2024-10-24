https://sputnikglobe.com/20241024/ukraine-loses-up-to-280-soldiers-in-kursk-area-in-past-day---mod-1120665676.html

Ukraine Loses Up to 280 Soldiers in Kursk Area in Past Day - MoD

The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 280 soldiers in the Kursk direction over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 280 servicepeople, nine armored vehicles were destroyed, including a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle," the ministry said in a statement. In total, Ukraine has lost 26,222 servicepeople and 176 tanks during operations in Kursk area, the ministry added.

