https://sputnikglobe.com/20241024/ukraine-loses-up-to-280-soldiers-in-kursk-area-in-past-day---mod-1120665676.html
Ukraine Loses Up to 280 Soldiers in Kursk Area in Past Day - MoD
Ukraine Loses Up to 280 Soldiers in Kursk Area in Past Day - MoD
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 280 soldiers in the Kursk direction over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2024-10-24T10:31+0000
2024-10-24T10:31+0000
2024-10-24T10:31+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
kursk
ukraine
kursk
ukrainian armed forces
ukrainian army
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/09/1119692176_0:123:3204:1925_1920x0_80_0_0_f21a92f33d39ef7575298f63827d1a16.jpg
"Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 280 servicepeople, nine armored vehicles were destroyed, including a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle," the ministry said in a statement. In total, Ukraine has lost 26,222 servicepeople and 176 tanks during operations in Kursk area, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241020/ukraine-loses-over-310-soldiers-in-kursk-region-in-24-hours---russian-defense-ministry-1120607795.html
kursk
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/09/1119692176_237:0:2968:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ae482f79d529e1b8458b924cb70939be.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukrainian armed forces, russian defense ministry, ukraine loses
ukrainian armed forces, russian defense ministry, ukraine loses
Ukraine Loses Up to 280 Soldiers in Kursk Area in Past Day - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 280 soldiers in the Kursk region over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 280 servicepeople, nine armored vehicles were destroyed, including a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle," the ministry said in a statement.
In total, Ukraine has lost 26,222 servicepeople and 176 tanks during operations in Kursk area
, the ministry added.