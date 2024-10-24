International
WATCH LIVE: BRICS Summit in Russia's Kazan - Final Day
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241024/ukraine-loses-up-to-280-soldiers-in-kursk-area-in-past-day---mod-1120665676.html
Ukraine Loses Up to 280 Soldiers in Kursk Area in Past Day - MoD
Ukraine Loses Up to 280 Soldiers in Kursk Area in Past Day - MoD
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 280 soldiers in the Kursk direction over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2024-10-24T10:31+0000
2024-10-24T10:31+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
kursk
ukraine
kursk
ukrainian armed forces
ukrainian army
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/09/1119692176_0:123:3204:1925_1920x0_80_0_0_f21a92f33d39ef7575298f63827d1a16.jpg
"Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 280 servicepeople, nine armored vehicles were destroyed, including a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle," the ministry said in a statement. In total, Ukraine has lost 26,222 servicepeople and 176 tanks during operations in Kursk area, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241020/ukraine-loses-over-310-soldiers-in-kursk-region-in-24-hours---russian-defense-ministry-1120607795.html
kursk
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/09/1119692176_237:0:2968:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ae482f79d529e1b8458b924cb70939be.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian armed forces, russian defense ministry, ukraine loses
ukrainian armed forces, russian defense ministry, ukraine loses

Ukraine Loses Up to 280 Soldiers in Kursk Area in Past Day - MoD

10:31 GMT 24.10.2024
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of the Central Military District ride a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher to a position amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine
Russian servicemen of the Central Military District ride a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher to a position amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2024
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 280 soldiers in the Kursk region over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 280 servicepeople, nine armored vehicles were destroyed, including a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle," the ministry said in a statement.
A Russian serviceman of the Central military district air defence unit shoots a rifle at an air target in the Avdeyevka area of the frontline of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Loses Over 310 Soldiers in Kursk Region in 24 Hours - Russian Defense Ministry
20 October, 11:02 GMT
In total, Ukraine has lost 26,222 servicepeople and 176 tanks during operations in Kursk area, the ministry added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала