The BRICS summit in Kazan was a summit of the Eastern world with powerful economies, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.
The BRICS Summit was held in Kazan from October 22-24. The event focused on strengthening multilateralism, integrating new members of the bloc and addressing regional challenges.
"Right now, a major summit of the Eastern world is taking place in Kazan, where BRICS leaders – not Western, but very powerful economically – are holding their summit. This is a summit of the Eastern world," Orban told Hungary's broadcaster.
In July, Orban said that Asia was poised to become the world's defining center for decades
, if not centuries, adding that BRICS and the SCO were laying the foundations for a new global order.
BRICS is an intergovernmental association created in 2006. Russia assumed the rotating presidency of the bloc on January 1, 2024. The year began with the accession of new members to the association. In addition to Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa, it now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, according to the website of the Russian 2024 BRICS Chairmanship. Saudi Arabia has not reportedly formalized its participation but has been taking part in BRICS meetings.