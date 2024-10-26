https://sputnikglobe.com/20241026/germany-and-france-protest-eu-plan-to-bypass-hungarys-veto-on-ukraine-aid-1120684740.html
Germany and France Protest EU Plan to Bypass Hungary's Veto on Ukraine Aid
Germany and France Protest EU Plan to Bypass Hungary's Veto on Ukraine Aid
Sputnik International
A number of EU countries, including France and Germany, have expressed concern and objected to the idea of the European External Action Service to bypass Hungary's veto on providing aid to Ukraine, the Bloomberg News agency reported, citing sources familiar with the situation.
2024-10-26T12:29+0000
2024-10-26T12:29+0000
2024-10-26T12:29+0000
world
russia-nato showdown
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/15/1120232378_0:196:2713:1722_1920x0_80_0_0_23239a4ad751846e7256d6235889d0f6.jpg
A number of EU countries, including France and Germany, have expressed concern and objected to the idea of the European External Action Service to bypass Hungary's veto on providing aid to Ukraine, the Bloomberg News agency reported, citing sources familiar with the situation. Earlier, EU diplomatic chief, Josep Borrell, said that Hungary continues to block the allocation of 6.6 billion euros from the EPF, as compensation to EU states for supplying arms and ammunition to Ukraine. A European source told reporters that the EU foreign policy service had submitted a proposal to the member states for the EU to contribute to the EPF on a voluntary basis, thereby bypassing Hungary's veto. Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement, directly involve NATO countries in the conflict, and amount to“playing with fire.”Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any shipments that contain arms for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241025/plans-for-new-pan-european-intelligence-agency-highlight-efforts-to-federalize-eu-1120679764.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/15/1120232378_78:0:2635:1918_1920x0_80_0_0_1d88250f5059b05dbe4e2385e25cc4cb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukrainian crisis, crisis ukraine, conflict ukraine, funds for ukraine, orban eu, eu funds, eu peace fundation, orban ukraine, orban peace ukraine
ukrainian crisis, crisis ukraine, conflict ukraine, funds for ukraine, orban eu, eu funds, eu peace fundation, orban ukraine, orban peace ukraine
Germany and France Protest EU Plan to Bypass Hungary's Veto on Ukraine Aid
The sources told the agency that it is not yet known how much support the EU foreign policy proposal may receive, but the decision requires the support of all 27 members.
A number of EU countries, including France and Germany, have expressed concern and objected to the idea of the European External Action Service to bypass Hungary's veto on providing aid to Ukraine
, the Bloomberg News agency reported, citing sources familiar with the situation.
“[S]ome member states, including France and Germany, have voiced concerns over setting a precedent that could imperil the future of the European Peace Facility as a foreign policy tool, according to people familiar with the matter. Currently, the EPF relies on mandatory contributions based on each member state’s economic weight and requires unanimity for disbursement,” the agency said.
Earlier, EU diplomatic chief, Josep Borrell, said that Hungary continues to block the allocation of 6.6 billion euros from the EPF, as compensation to EU states for supplying arms and ammunition to Ukraine.
A European source told reporters that the EU foreign policy service had submitted a proposal to the member states for the EU to contribute to the EPF on a voluntary basis, thereby bypassing Hungary's veto.
Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement, directly involve NATO countries in the conflict, and amount to“playing with fire.”Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any shipments that contain arms for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia.