https://sputnikglobe.com/20241026/iran-says-has-right-to-defense-against-foreign-aggressive-actions-based-on-un-charter-1120685369.html
Iran Says Has Right to Defense Against Foreign 'Aggressive Actions' Based on UN Charter
Iran Says Has Right to Defense Against Foreign 'Aggressive Actions' Based on UN Charter
Sputnik International
Iran has the right and obligation on the basis of the UN Charter to defend itself against "aggressive actions" taken by other countries, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday in the light of the recent Israeli attack.
2024-10-26T13:34+0000
2024-10-26T13:34+0000
2024-10-26T13:34+0000
world
middle east
iran-israel row
israel
iran
iran policy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/05/1119648140_0:0:2048:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_fe4f1d71976ef1da57e4ed1b4b64fa9d.jpg
Iran has the right and obligation on the basis of the UN Charter to defend itself against "aggressive actions" taken by other countries, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday in the light of the recent Israeli attack."As has been continuously emphasized by the competent authorities ... of Iran, the Islamic Republic of Iran, based on the natural right to legitimate defense, reflected in Article 51 of the UN Charter, considers itself entitled and obliged to defend itself against foreign acts of aggression," the ministry said in a statement, as quoted by Iranian news agency Tasnim. Tehran Urges Global Community to Stop Israel's Attempts to 'Spark War' in Middle EastIran has urged the global community to take urgent collective measures to stop Israel's attempts to "spark war" in the Middle East, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday."The Islamic Republic of Iran, recalling the responsibility of each UN member state, the member countries of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, as well as the member countries of the Geneva Conventions, emphasizes the need for urgent action by the international community to end genocide, war and aggression against [the Gaza Strip] and Lebanon and curb Israeli [attempts] to spark a war," the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Telegram.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241025/collective-west-has-self-isolated-and-condemned-itself-to-irrelevance--analyst-1120672885.html
israel
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/05/1119648140_160:0:1867:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_2397ab5d34e7e8978bfef92c91265032.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iran-israel row, iran mideast crisis, iran israel clash, iran-israel conflict, mideast crisis, mideast war, mideast conflict, middle east tensions
iran-israel row, iran mideast crisis, iran israel clash, iran-israel conflict, mideast crisis, mideast war, mideast conflict, middle east tensions
Iran Says Has Right to Defense Against Foreign 'Aggressive Actions' Based on UN Charter
TEHRAN (Sputnik) -The Israel Defense Forces said overnight to Saturday that it had struck military targets in Iran in response to the attacks on the Jewish state on October 1. The CBS News broadcaster reported, citing an unnamed source, that the Israeli attack on Iran had been limited to military targets without involving nuclear or oil facilities.
Iran has the right and obligation on the basis of the UN Charter to defend itself against "aggressive actions" taken by other countries, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday in the light of the recent Israeli attack.
"As has been continuously emphasized by the competent authorities ... of Iran, the Islamic Republic of Iran, based on the natural right to legitimate defense, reflected in Article 51 of the UN Charter, considers itself entitled and obliged to defend itself against foreign acts of aggression," the ministry said in a statement, as quoted by Iranian news agency Tasnim.
Tehran Urges Global Community to Stop Israel's Attempts to 'Spark War' in Middle East
Iran has urged the global community to take urgent collective measures to stop Israel's attempts to "spark war" in the Middle East, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran, recalling the responsibility of each UN member state, the member countries of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, as well as the member countries of the Geneva Conventions, emphasizes the need for urgent action by the international community
to end genocide, war and aggression against [the Gaza Strip] and Lebanon and curb Israeli [attempts] to spark a war," the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Telegram.