Iran Says Has Right to Defense Against Foreign 'Aggressive Actions' Based on UN Charter

Iran has the right and obligation on the basis of the UN Charter to defend itself against "aggressive actions" taken by other countries, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday in the light of the recent Israeli attack.

2024-10-26T13:34+0000

Iran has the right and obligation on the basis of the UN Charter to defend itself against "aggressive actions" taken by other countries, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday in the light of the recent Israeli attack."As has been continuously emphasized by the competent authorities ... of Iran, the Islamic Republic of Iran, based on the natural right to legitimate defense, reflected in Article 51 of the UN Charter, considers itself entitled and obliged to defend itself against foreign acts of aggression," the ministry said in a statement, as quoted by Iranian news agency Tasnim. Tehran Urges Global Community to Stop Israel's Attempts to 'Spark War' in Middle EastIran has urged the global community to take urgent collective measures to stop Israel's attempts to "spark war" in the Middle East, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday."The Islamic Republic of Iran, recalling the responsibility of each UN member state, the member countries of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, as well as the member countries of the Geneva Conventions, emphasizes the need for urgent action by the international community to end genocide, war and aggression against [the Gaza Strip] and Lebanon and curb Israeli [attempts] to spark a war," the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Telegram.

