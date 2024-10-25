https://sputnikglobe.com/20241025/brics-summit-proves-theres-alternative-to-western-led-global-order--bolivian-president--1120672624.html

BRICS Summit Proves There's Alternative to Western-Led Global Order – Bolivian President

Bolivian President Luis Arce expressed strong support for the BRICS summit, highlighting the significance of the event as a platform for nations to discuss alternative approaches to world development.

In an interview with Sputnik, Arce emphasized that the organization offers a platform where countries can share their ideas and be heard, fostering fairer and more inclusive pathways for those labeled as “jungle” by the West.Arce also noted that the summit is historic, as BRICS expands to welcome new members, strengthening the organization's role in shaping global affairs. Bolivia, he added, feels honored to be part of such a monumental event and is eager to contribute to the bloc's continued growth.The BRICS summit, held in Russia’s Kazan on October 22–24, also dispelled Western propaganda about Russia's alleged isolation. Arce emphasized that the participation of many countries proves Russia is far from alone and that the BRICS group is gaining momentum.BRICS, originally formed by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, has become a focal point for countries seeking alternatives to Western-led neo-colonial domination, offering a platform for a multipolar world order.

