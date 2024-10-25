https://sputnikglobe.com/20241025/brics-summit-proves-theres-alternative-to-western-led-global-order--bolivian-president--1120672624.html
BRICS Summit Proves There's Alternative to Western-Led Global Order – Bolivian President
Bolivian President Luis Arce expressed strong support for the BRICS summit, highlighting the significance of the event as a platform for nations to discuss alternative approaches to world development.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/19/1120672434_0:0:3070:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_40cd73066ba84647c4acf9087341a9e1.jpg
In an interview with Sputnik, Arce emphasized that the organization offers a platform where countries can share their ideas and be heard, fostering fairer and more inclusive pathways for those labeled as "jungle" by the West.Arce also noted that the summit is historic, as BRICS expands to welcome new members, strengthening the organization's role in shaping global affairs. Bolivia, he added, feels honored to be part of such a monumental event and is eager to contribute to the bloc's continued growth.The BRICS summit, held in Russia's Kazan on October 22–24, also dispelled Western propaganda about Russia's alleged isolation. Arce emphasized that the participation of many countries proves Russia is far from alone and that the BRICS group is gaining momentum.BRICS, originally formed by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, has become a focal point for countries seeking alternatives to Western-led neo-colonial domination, offering a platform for a multipolar world order.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241024/live-updates-brics-summit-in-russias-kazan---day-3-1120662468.html
In an interview with Sputnik, Arce emphasized that the organization offers a platform where countries can share their ideas and be heard, fostering fairer and more inclusive pathways for those labeled as “jungle” by the West.
"It is important to consolidate [positions] and to show the whole planet that there is an alternative, that there is no single path, but there is an alternative to be able to act differently, but more justly, more equitably, providing more opportunities, especially for those countries – including ours – that have never had the opportunity to be heard," the president emphasized.
Arce also noted that the summit is historic
, as BRICS expands to welcome new members, strengthening the organization's role in shaping global affairs. Bolivia, he added, feels honored
to be part of such a monumental event
and is eager to contribute to the bloc's continued growth.
"There is a bloc that is emerging and there is a bloc that is evidently weakening, diminishing its ability to influence the planet like the typical old bloc," the leader clarified.
The BRICS summit, held in Russia’s Kazan on October 22–24, also dispelled Western propaganda about Russia's alleged isolation
. Arce emphasized that the participation of many countries proves Russia is far from alone
and that the BRICS group is gaining momentum.
“A lot of countries came to this BRICS summit, and it shows that not only Russia is not alone, but BRICS is not alone. On the contrary, there are many countries that want to be part of it, that want to participate in the creation of our new bloc,” the president stressed.
BRICS, originally formed by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, has become a focal point for countries seeking alternatives to Western-led neo-colonial domination, offering a platform for a multipolar world order.