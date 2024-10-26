https://sputnikglobe.com/20241026/iraq-opens-airspace-after-israels-overnight-attack-on-iran---reports-1120685651.html

Iraq Opens Airspace After Israel's Overnight Attack on Iran - Reports

Sputnik International

The Iraqi Transport Ministry has opened the country's airspace for civil flights that was closed amid the Israeli attack on Iran, Iraqi media reported on Saturday.

Iraq also resumed the operation of airports that was suspended due to the attack, Iraqi news agency INA reported. Iran's airspace was also closed on the night of October 26. During the suspension of Iran's airspace availability, a number of international airlines applied to Heydar Aliyev International Airport with a request for an emergency landing in Baku and their passenger planes landed safely in the airport, the airport's press service said. The Israel Defense Forces said overnight to Saturday that it had struck military targets in Iran in response to the attacks on the Jewish state on October 1. The CBS News broadcaster reported, citing sources, that the Israeli attack on Iran had been limited to military targets without involving nuclear or oil facilities.

