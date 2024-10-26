https://sputnikglobe.com/20241026/russian-forces-liberate-alexandropol-settlement-in-dpr--defense-ministry-1120684531.html

Russian Forces Liberate Alexandropol Settlement in DPR – Defense Ministry

Russia's Yug (South) group of forces has taken control of the settlement of Aleksandropol in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

Russia's Yug (South) group of forces has taken control of the settlement of Aleksandropol in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday. Ukrainian Losses MountRussia's Yug (South) group of forces eliminated up to 740 Ukrainian servicepeople and destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian armed forces over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.The Yug group of forces also repelled one counterattack by the Ukrainian armed forces, the ministry added.At the same time, Russia's Tsentr (Center) group of forces repelled six Ukrainian counterattacks in the past 24 hours, with Kiev losing up to 545 soldiers and two combat armored vehicles, the statement said.Russia's Zapad (West) group defeated the manpower and equipment of five Ukrainian brigades in various areas of the Kharkov Region and the Lugansk People's Republic, and repelled one counterattack, with Kiev losing up to 510 soldiers over the past day, according to the statement.

