Scott Ritter: Georgian 'Foreign Agents' Law Exposes Western Influence and Protects Sovereignty

The new "foreign agents" law will help Georgians tell right from wrong and real friends from fake ones, former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter told Sputnik, arguing that the legislation should be called the "transparency law."

Georgia's "foreign agents bill," which designates non-governmental organizations (NGOs) receiving more than 20 percent of their funding from abroad as "pursuing the interests of a foreign power," became law on May 28. The US immediately announced sanctions against Georgian politicians backing the legislation, while the EU threatened to freeze the country’s candidate status.One might wonder as to why the law, which resembles the US' Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), has been received with such animosity in the West. The crux of the matter is that the legislation is aimed at exposing the West's deep disrespect of Georgia's sovereignty, according to former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter.Over the past several decades, Georgians have experienced what the "European choice" really entails, Ritter continued, referring to US-backed Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili's aggression against South Ossetia and Russian peacekeepers in August 2008, which was quickly repelled by Moscow. Following Saakashvili's botched invasion, Russia recognized South Ossetia and Abkhazia, which had declared their independence from Tbilisi in the early 1990s.Putting Georgia FirstCurrently, the Western-backed Georgian opposition wants to create a "second front" against Russia, something that would be nothing short of suicidal, according to Ritter. This policy of confronting Russia is part and parcel of an overall package that includes Georgia becoming a member of the European Union and member of NATO, which would also mean ceding Georgia's sovereignty to the West, the military expert warned.When it comes to Georgian NATO membership, many of the nation's seasoned military officers, who participated in NATO's Iraq, Afghanistan, and Kosovo campaigns and brought home the dead bodies of Georgian soldiers, are no longer enthusiastic about joining the alliance, the expert remarked.Ritter explained that territorial disputes with South Ossetia and Abkhazia will not allow Georgia to join NATO any time soon, adding that the irony is that the two breakaway republics will not start settling their disagreements with Tbilisi until the latter gives up its NATO aspirations.New Law to Prevent West From Meddling in Georgia's ElectionsUnlike Georgia's former pro-Western leaders and opposition, the Georgian Dream Party has taken a middle path of steering the nation away from economic and political crises, according to the pundit. In light of this, the upcoming October elections will become a litmus test for Georgians, and the governing party doesn't want the West to decide the nation's fate by meddling in the vote via thousands of US and EU-funded non-governmental organizations. Hence, the adoption of the law, which will help separate the wheat from the chaff, he said.Georgian Dream lawmakers want to prevent external forces from dragging the nation into another debacle, according to the expert. They want Georgians to choose their own way on the world arena, not as "Europeans," but as "Georgians."

