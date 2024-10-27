https://sputnikglobe.com/20241027/israels-attack-on-iran-affected-countrys-self-defense-missile-production---netanyahu-1120692564.html
Israel's Attack on Iran Affected Country's Self-Defense, Missile Production - Netanyahu
Israel's Attack on Iran Affected Country's Self-Defense, Missile Production - Netanyahu
Sputnik International
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that the latest strike on Iran had affected the latter's self-defense and missile production capabilities.
2024-10-27T10:58+0000
2024-10-27T10:58+0000
2024-10-27T10:58+0000
world
middle east
israel
benjamin netanyahu
iran
israeli air force (iaf)
hamas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/04/1120008283_0:0:3024:1702_1920x0_80_0_0_32ef1c7be7290fc99c865449cddd6226.jpg
"On Saturday morning, the Israeli Air Force launched strikes against Iran. We have launched powerful strikes on Iran's defensive capabilities and its ability to produce missiles that are aimed at us," Netanyahu said at a state ceremony on the commemoration of victims of the October 7 attack by Palestinian movement Hamas. The Israel Defense Forces said overnight on Saturday that it had struck military targets in Iran in response to the attacks on the Jewish state on October 1. The CBS News broadcaster reported, citing sources, that the Israeli attack on Iran had been limited to military targets without involving nuclear or oil facilities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241027/us-media-claim-that-israeli-strike-paralyzed-ballistic-missile-production-in-iran-1120687881.html
israel
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/04/1120008283_155:0:2886:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b33f2821323e151176e674d62e55095e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
mideast war, mideast crisis,middle east conflict, iran-israel row, israel conflict, iran-israel war. iran missiles
mideast war, mideast crisis,middle east conflict, iran-israel row, israel conflict, iran-israel war. iran missiles
Israel's Attack on Iran Affected Country's Self-Defense, Missile Production - Netanyahu
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that the latest strike on Iran had affected the latter's self-defense and missile production capabilities.
"On Saturday morning, the Israeli Air Force launched strikes against Iran. We have launched powerful strikes on Iran's defensive capabilities and its ability to produce missiles that are aimed at us," Netanyahu said at a state ceremony on the commemoration of victims of the October 7 attack by Palestinian movement Hamas.
The Israel Defense Forces said overnight on Saturday that it had struck military targets in Iran
in response to the attacks on the Jewish state on October 1. The CBS News broadcaster reported, citing sources, that the Israeli attack on Iran had been limited to military targets without involving nuclear or oil facilities.