Israel's Attack on Iran Affected Country's Self-Defense, Missile Production - Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that the latest strike on Iran had affected the latter's self-defense and missile production capabilities.
"On Saturday morning, the Israeli Air Force launched strikes against Iran. We have launched powerful strikes on Iran's defensive capabilities and its ability to produce missiles that are aimed at us," Netanyahu said at a state ceremony on the commemoration of victims of the October 7 attack by Palestinian movement Hamas. The Israel Defense Forces said overnight on Saturday that it had struck military targets in Iran in response to the attacks on the Jewish state on October 1. The CBS News broadcaster reported, citing sources, that the Israeli attack on Iran had been limited to military targets without involving nuclear or oil facilities.
Israel's Attack on Iran Affected Country's Self-Defense, Missile Production - Netanyahu

10:58 GMT 27.10.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that the latest strike on Iran had affected the latter's self-defense and missile production capabilities.
"On Saturday morning, the Israeli Air Force launched strikes against Iran. We have launched powerful strikes on Iran's defensive capabilities and its ability to produce missiles that are aimed at us," Netanyahu said at a state ceremony on the commemoration of victims of the October 7 attack by Palestinian movement Hamas.
The Israel Defense Forces said overnight on Saturday that it had struck military targets in Iran in response to the attacks on the Jewish state on October 1. The CBS News broadcaster reported, citing sources, that the Israeli attack on Iran had been limited to military targets without involving nuclear or oil facilities.
