US Defense Secretary Warns Iran Against Response to Israel's Strikes

ran should not "make the mistake" and respond to Israel’s recent strikes, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a phone conversation with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, the Pentagon said in a statement.

"He [Austin] told the Minister that Iran should not make the mistake of responding to Israel’s strikes, which should mark the end of this exchange," the statement says.US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant discussed possible ways to reduce tensions in the Middle East diplomatically, the Pentagon said in a statement."The Secretary also discussed the opportunities that now exist to use diplomacy to dial down tensions in the region, including a hostage release and ceasefire deal in Gaza and an agreement in Lebanon that allows civilians on both sides of the Blue Line to return safely to their homes," the statement says.

