https://sputnikglobe.com/20241027/palestine-supports-russias-proposal-to-expand-the-middle-east-quartet-1120687358.html

Palestine Supports Russia's Proposal to Expand the Middle East Quartet

Palestine Supports Russia's Proposal to Expand the Middle East Quartet

Sputnik International

The Palestinian leadership supports Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to expand the Middle East Quartet, Palestinian presidential adviser Mahmoud al-Habash told Sputnik on the platform of the BRICS summit.

2024-10-27T03:05+0000

2024-10-27T03:05+0000

2024-10-27T04:45+0000

world

vladimir putin

mahmoud al-habash

palestine

russia

middle east quartet

brics

kazan

2024 brics summit in russia's kazan

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1b/1120687196_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e378071eb5143d5dfb2d1317bd887461.jpg

“We wholeheartedly support President Putin's proposal to expand the Quartet, as this would strengthen its role in seeking a full and comprehensive peace in the region by ending the Israeli occupation of the lands of the State of Palestine and declaring the independence of this state,” al-Habash said on the platform of the XVI BRICS summit in Kazan.Earlier, Putin proposed to restore and expand the work of the Middle East Quartet to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. The quartet, active in the past but inactive now, includes the EU, Russia, the US and the UN.Israel Preventing Abbas From Visiting Gaza StripPalestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is determined to visit the Gaza Strip, but he is being prevented by Israel and the ongoing hostilities there, Abbas' aide added. Earlier, Abbas' aide on international relations, Riyad al-Maliki, told Sputnik that Israel had refused Abbas permission to visit the Gaza Strip, where a large-scale military operation against the ruling Islamist movement Hamas had been underway for over a year, with numerous civilian casualties.Quartet Expansion to End US Monopoly in Middle East SettlementThe expansion of the Middle East Quartet will undermine US claims to a monopoly role as a mediator in the settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Mahmoud al-Habbash said. "It is necessary to restore balance in the political process by reducing American exceptionalism and allowing other countries to join in," he added.Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed restoring and expanding the Middle East Quartet to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. The Quartet includes the EU, Russia, the US and the UN.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240806/abbas-expects-to-coordinate-positions-strengthen-relations-during-russia-visit-1119655305.html

palestine

russia

kazan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

does russia support palestine, middle east quartet latest, palestine independence, israeli-palestine conflict, brics summit 2024,