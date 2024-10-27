https://sputnikglobe.com/20241027/russian-forces-destroy-51-ukrainian-drones-over-7-regions-sea-of-azov-1120690416.html
Russian Forces Destroy 51 Ukrainian Drones Over 7 Regions, Sea of Azov
Russian Forces Destroy 51 Ukrainian Drones Over 7 Regions, Sea of Azov
Sputnik International
Russian air defense systems intercepted 51 Ukrainian drones over seven regions of Russia and over the Sea of Azov, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2024-10-27T06:07+0000
2024-10-27T06:07+0000
2024-10-27T06:07+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0a/1e/1090351360_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_403f0dac0577817f2525f5e57c06f3e2.jpg
"During the past night, in an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using aircraft-type UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, air defense systems on duty destroyed and intercepted 51 Ukrainian UAVs," the ministry said in a statement. A total of 18 drones were intercepted over the Tambov Region, 16 over the Belgorod Region, four each over the Bryansk, Lipetsk and Oryol regions, three over the Voronezh Region and one over the Kursk Region, according to the statement. Additionally, one Ukrainian drone was destroyed over the waters of the Sea of Azov, the statement said.Russian officials have repeatedly slammed Ukraine drone attacks, stressing that the deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure has exposed Kiev regime as terrorist state.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241026/russian-snipers-roll-out-new-stm-308-precision-rifle-1120684021.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0a/1e/1090351360_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f91ae82a3e3b6d3de2a2837e8a61519c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukrainian drone attacks on russia, ukraine terrorism, ukraine terror attack, ukraine terrorist state, ukraine drones, ukraine drone warfare
ukrainian drone attacks on russia, ukraine terrorism, ukraine terror attack, ukraine terrorist state, ukraine drones, ukraine drone warfare
Russian Forces Destroy 51 Ukrainian Drones Over 7 Regions, Sea of Azov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems intercepted 51 Ukrainian drones over seven regions of Russia and over the Sea of Azov, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"During the past night, in an attempt by the Kiev regime
to carry out terrorist attacks using aircraft-type UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, air defense systems on duty destroyed and intercepted 51 Ukrainian UAVs," the ministry said in a statement.
A total of 18 drones were intercepted over the Tambov Region, 16 over the Belgorod Region, four each over the Bryansk, Lipetsk and Oryol regions, three over the Voronezh Region and one over the Kursk Region, according to the statement.
Additionally, one Ukrainian drone was destroyed over the waters of the Sea of Azov, the statement said.
Russian officials have repeatedly slammed Ukraine drone attacks, stressing that the deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure has exposed Kiev regime as terrorist state
.