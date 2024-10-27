International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241027/russian-forces-destroy-51-ukrainian-drones-over-7-regions-sea-of-azov-1120690416.html
Russian Forces Destroy 51 Ukrainian Drones Over 7 Regions, Sea of Azov
Russian Forces Destroy 51 Ukrainian Drones Over 7 Regions, Sea of Azov
Sputnik International
Russian air defense systems intercepted 51 Ukrainian drones over seven regions of Russia and over the Sea of ​​Azov, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2024-10-27T06:07+0000
2024-10-27T06:07+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0a/1e/1090351360_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_403f0dac0577817f2525f5e57c06f3e2.jpg
"During the past night, in an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using aircraft-type UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, air defense systems on duty destroyed and intercepted 51 Ukrainian UAVs," the ministry said in a statement. A total of 18 drones were intercepted over the Tambov Region, 16 over the Belgorod Region, four each over the Bryansk, Lipetsk and Oryol regions, three over the Voronezh Region and one over the Kursk Region, according to the statement. Additionally, one Ukrainian drone was destroyed over the waters of the Sea of Azov, the statement said.Russian officials have repeatedly slammed Ukraine drone attacks, stressing that the deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure has exposed Kiev regime as terrorist state.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241026/russian-snipers-roll-out-new-stm-308-precision-rifle-1120684021.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0a/1e/1090351360_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f91ae82a3e3b6d3de2a2837e8a61519c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian drone attacks on russia, ukraine terrorism, ukraine terror attack, ukraine terrorist state, ukraine drones, ukraine drone warfare
ukrainian drone attacks on russia, ukraine terrorism, ukraine terror attack, ukraine terrorist state, ukraine drones, ukraine drone warfare

Russian Forces Destroy 51 Ukrainian Drones Over 7 Regions, Sea of Azov

06:07 GMT 27.10.2024
© AP Photo / Mikhail MetzelIn this June 30, 2010 file photo, a Russian Buk-M2 air defense system is displayed at a military show at the international forum "Technologies in machine building 2010" in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow
In this June 30, 2010 file photo, a Russian Buk-M2 air defense system is displayed at a military show at the international forum Technologies in machine building 2010 in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2024
© AP Photo / Mikhail Metzel
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems intercepted 51 Ukrainian drones over seven regions of Russia and over the Sea of ​​Azov, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"During the past night, in an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using aircraft-type UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, air defense systems on duty destroyed and intercepted 51 Ukrainian UAVs," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian sniper in special op zone - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2024
Military
Russian Snipers Roll Out New STM-308 Precision Rifle
Yesterday, 11:12 GMT
A total of 18 drones were intercepted over the Tambov Region, 16 over the Belgorod Region, four each over the Bryansk, Lipetsk and Oryol regions, three over the Voronezh Region and one over the Kursk Region, according to the statement.
Additionally, one Ukrainian drone was destroyed over the waters of the Sea of Azov, the statement said.
Russian officials have repeatedly slammed Ukraine drone attacks, stressing that the deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure has exposed Kiev regime as terrorist state.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала