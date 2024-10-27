International
What did Putin and Maduro Discuss During BRICS Summit?
What did Putin and Maduro Discuss During BRICS Summit?
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said that he discussed energy and defense industry cooperation with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the BRICS summit held this week in Russia's Kazan.
"We discussed with President Putin efforts for comprehensive development of our cooperation, including collaboration in energy and defense industry cooperation," Maduro told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin. The Venezuelan president said that sanctions imposed by the United States on Venezuela and Russia were a legacy of the former world. Western countries seek to dominate, manipulate freedom, use the dollar as a tool and hinder the progress of the world, Maduro added.
brics, brics expansion, brics energy, russia venezuela partnership, us sanctions, how us has weaponized sanctions, which countries did us slap with sanctions
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said that he discussed energy and defense industry cooperation with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the BRICS summit held this week in Russia's Kazan.
"We discussed with President Putin efforts for comprehensive development of our cooperation, including collaboration in energy and defense industry cooperation," Maduro told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin.
The Venezuelan president said that sanctions imposed by the United States on Venezuela and Russia were a legacy of the former world. Western countries seek to dominate, manipulate freedom, use the dollar as a tool and hinder the progress of the world, Maduro added.
