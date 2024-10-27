https://sputnikglobe.com/20241027/what-did-putin-and-maduro-discuss-during-brics-summit-1120692834.html
What did Putin and Maduro Discuss During BRICS Summit?
What did Putin and Maduro Discuss During BRICS Summit?
Sputnik International
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said that he discussed energy and defense industry cooperation with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the BRICS summit held this week in Russia's Kazan.
2024-10-27T11:18+0000
2024-10-27T11:18+0000
2024-10-27T11:23+0000
world
2024 brics summit in russia's kazan
brics
vladimir putin
nicolas maduro
russia
venezuela
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/17/1120660308_0:0:1280:721_1920x0_80_0_0_7d4967913032bd58667682d553e7124c.jpg
"We discussed with President Putin efforts for comprehensive development of our cooperation, including collaboration in energy and defense industry cooperation," Maduro told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin. The Venezuelan president said that sanctions imposed by the United States on Venezuela and Russia were a legacy of the former world. Western countries seek to dominate, manipulate freedom, use the dollar as a tool and hinder the progress of the world, Maduro added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241025/how-brics-sould-add-to-uns-fully-fledged-reform-1120675341.html
russia
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/17/1120660308_83:0:1211:846_1920x0_80_0_0_fb3e54d35bf5decd17443fdf06e122c6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
brics, brics expansion, brics energy, russia venezuela partnership, us sanctions, how us has weaponized sanctions, which countries did us slap with sanctions
brics, brics expansion, brics energy, russia venezuela partnership, us sanctions, how us has weaponized sanctions, which countries did us slap with sanctions
What did Putin and Maduro Discuss During BRICS Summit?
11:18 GMT 27.10.2024 (Updated: 11:23 GMT 27.10.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said that he discussed energy and defense industry cooperation with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the BRICS summit held this week in Russia's Kazan.
"We discussed with President Putin efforts for comprehensive development of our cooperation
, including collaboration in energy and defense industry cooperation," Maduro told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin.
The Venezuelan president said that sanctions imposed by the United States on Venezuela and Russia were a legacy of the former world. Western countries seek to dominate, manipulate freedom, use the dollar as a tool and hinder the progress of the world, Maduro added.