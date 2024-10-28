https://sputnikglobe.com/20241028/american-and-nato-mercs-in-ukraine-reveal-heightened-western-role-escalating-tensions-with-russia-1120709662.html
American and NATO Mercs in Ukraine Reveal Heightened Western Role, Escalating Tensions With Russia
The FSB reported foiling an October 27 border breach in Russia’s Bryansk region, eliminating four saboteurs and striking the retreating group with artillery; one had a US 75th Ranger Regiment tattoo, and foreign weapons, equipment, and items suggesting third-country ties were found.
"After multiple defeats of Ukrainian forces on the fronts against Russia and the reluctance of Ukrainian youth to fight for US interests, it seems that the Americans and NATO have no other choice but to send troops directly to Ukraine," Emad Abshenas, an Iranian political scientist and international relations expert, told Sputnik commenting of the development.According to Abshenas, the presence of foreign mercenaries on Russia's state border indicates that "this is not a war between Russia and Ukraine but a war between Russia and NATO"—a sentiment echoed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in discussions with BRICS media. Abshenas views this as validation of Russia’s decision to launch its special military operation, purportedly to protect its borders and expel foreign adversaries.Echoing this perspective, Xavier Moreau, director of the Stratpol political-strategic analysis center, highlights that the U.S. involvement in Ukraine has become "practically official," as foreign mercenaries have been fighting for Ukraine since the start of the conflict. With Kiev facing a critical manpower shortage, Moreau suggests the West is now committed to prolonging the conflict despite acknowledging that Ukraine cannot win. Iranian international affairs expert Ali-Shir Yazdani suggested, in turn that the presence of American mercenaries in Ukraine serves both to bolster the Ukrainian army and to demonstrate the West's commitment to fighting Russia indirectly. He recalled an incident when the Ukrainian army crossed into Russia’s Kursk region, prompting Russia’s Foreign Ministry to accuse the US of direct involvement. "The presence of these American mercenaries means direct US entanglement in the war with Russia," Yazdani told Sputnik, noting that Russian law will prosecute foreign mercenaries accordingly.Documents gathered by Russia purportedly show that many of these mercenaries are from the US, Canada, and Poland. Moscow has consistently warned Washington that American mercenary involvement in attacks on Russian territory is unacceptable, a stance Yazdani claims could lead to serious consequences and an expanded conflict.
"After multiple defeats of Ukrainian forces on the fronts against Russia and the reluctance of Ukrainian youth to fight for US interests, it seems that the Americans and NATO have no other choice but to send troops directly to Ukraine," Emad Abshenas, an Iranian political scientist and international relations expert, told Sputnik commenting of the development.
on Russia's state border indicates that "this is not a war between Russia and Ukraine but a war between Russia and NATO"—a sentiment echoed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in discussions with BRICS media.
Abshenas views this as validation of Russia’s decision to launch its special military operation, purportedly to protect its borders and expel foreign adversaries.
Echoing this perspective, Xavier Moreau, director of the Stratpol political-strategic analysis center, highlights that the U.S. involvement in Ukraine has become "practically official," as foreign mercenaries have been fighting for Ukraine since the start of the conflict. With Kiev facing a critical manpower shortage, Moreau suggests the West is now committed to prolonging the conflict despite acknowledging that Ukraine cannot win.
"This has been the strategy advocated since February 2022. American media and political circles talk about it to try to freeze the conflict, maintain sanctions against Russia, and prevent Europe from restoring its energy ties with Russia. This is Washington's number one objective," he told Sputnik.
Iranian international affairs expert Ali-Shir Yazdani suggested, in turn that the presence of American mercenaries in Ukraine serves both to bolster the Ukrainian army and to demonstrate the West's commitment to fighting Russia indirectly.
He recalled an incident when the Ukrainian army crossed into Russia’s Kursk region, prompting Russia’s Foreign Ministry to accuse the US of direct involvement.
"The presence of these American mercenaries means direct US entanglement in the war with Russia," Yazdani told Sputnik, noting that Russian law will prosecute foreign mercenaries
accordingly.
Documents gathered by Russia purportedly show that many of these mercenaries are from the US, Canada, and Poland. Moscow has consistently warned Washington that American mercenary involvement in attacks on Russian territory is unacceptable, a stance Yazdani claims could lead to serious consequences and an expanded conflict.