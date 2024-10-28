https://sputnikglobe.com/20241028/armed-man-detained-at-event-attended-by-slovak-prime-minister---reports-1120703055.html

Armed Man Detained at Event Attended by Slovak Prime Minister - Reports

Armed Man Detained at Event Attended by Slovak Prime Minister - Reports

An armed man was detained in early October at a public event attended by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who survived an assassination attempt in May, the Slovak media reported on Monday.

Fico discussed new details in an interview about the person who attacked him in Handlova in mid-May, along with another incident involving an armed individual who appeared with a loaded weapon at a public event where the prime minister was present, media reported. The man was reportedly apprehended at the Dukla Pass during the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Carpathian-Dukla military operation — significant and brutal World War II battle in Slovakia. Fico mentioned the detention of a hostile individual with strong negative attitude towards the prime minister due to the latter's stance on Ukraine. The man was armed but did not enter the area where politicians were gathered — he went to the public area instead, where a metal detector revealed his loaded weapon, according to the news outlet. The assassination attempt on Fico, an opponent of arms supplies to Ukraine and NATO membership, occurred on May 15 after a government session. He sustained several gunshot wounds, with the shooter detained on-site. He was released from the hospital at the end of May and resumed work in July. The Ministry of Internal Affairs stated the assailant was politically motivated, opposing government actions, including halting arms to Ukraine. Initially believed to have acted alone, investigators are now exploring potential accomplices, and the case has been reclassified as a terrorist act.

