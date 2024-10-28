https://sputnikglobe.com/20241028/iran-not-planning-to-revise-nuclear-policy-after-recent-israeli-strike---foreign-ministry-1120705587.html

Iran Not Planning to Revise Nuclear Policy After Recent Israeli Strike - Foreign Ministry

Iran has no plans to revise its nuclear doctrine amid the recent Israeli strike on its territory, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Monday.

On Saturday night, the Israel Defense Forces announced strikes on military targets in Iran in response to the attacks on the Jewish state on October 1. CBS News reported citing a source that the Israeli attack on Iran had been limited to military targets, bypassing nuclear or oil facilities. According to IRNA, none of Iran's oil facilities were damaged. "Our position on weapons of mass destruction is clear ... Both in accordance with the fatwa [religious order] of the highest political and religious leader of our country, and on the basis of logical assessments, we in no way advocate the militarization of the nuclear program. Our position remains the same as we stated earlier," Baghaei told reporters.

