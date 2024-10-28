https://sputnikglobe.com/20241028/social-network-x-blocks-hebrew-account-of-iranian-supreme-leader-1120700870.html
Social Network X Blocks Hebrew Account of Iranian Supreme Leader
Social Network X Blocks Hebrew Account of Iranian Supreme Leader
Sputnik International
The social media account of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, posting in Hebrew on platform X, was blocked on Monday just one day after it was launched.
2024-10-28T05:50+0000
2024-10-28T05:50+0000
2024-10-28T05:50+0000
world
iran
israel
iran-israel row
israel defense forces (idf)
ayatollah ali khamenei
middle east
tehran
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/1c/1082470464_0:153:3000:1841_1920x0_80_0_0_b69f20c9f646b59932c3b366edb7beec.jpg
The message now indicates that the account is suspended when attempting to view Khamenei's post on X. Over the weekend, Khamenei posted in Hebrew that Israel made a mistake by attacking Iran and hinting at a possible Iranian response to the strike on its territory. On Saturday night, the Israel Defense Forces announced strikes on military targets in Iran in response to the attacks on the Jewish state on October 1. CBS News reported citing a source that the Israeli attack on Iran had been limited to military targets, bypassing nuclear or oil facilities. According to IRNA, none of Iran's oil facilities were damaged. The Fars news agency claimed that Israel had struck a number of military bases in the west and southwest of Tehran. At the same time, the Tasnim news agency stated that the military centers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, located in the west and southwest of the Iranian capital, had not been damaged.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241027/israels-attack-on-iran-affected-countrys-self-defense-missile-production---netanyahu-1120692564.html
iran
israel
tehran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/1c/1082470464_172:0:2829:1993_1920x0_80_0_0_7397bc7e408767375edcce435f7729d8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
mideast war, mideast crisis,middle east conflict, iran-israel row, israel conflict, iran-israel war. iran missiles, ayatollah ali khamenei twitter
mideast war, mideast crisis,middle east conflict, iran-israel row, israel conflict, iran-israel war. iran missiles, ayatollah ali khamenei twitter
Social Network X Blocks Hebrew Account of Iranian Supreme Leader
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The social media account of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, posting in Hebrew on platform X, was blocked on Monday just one day after it was launched.
The message now indicates that the account is suspended when attempting to view Khamenei's post on X.
Over the weekend, Khamenei posted in Hebrew that Israel made a mistake by attacking Iran
and hinting at a possible Iranian response to the strike on its territory.
On Saturday night, the Israel Defense Forces announced strikes on military targets in Iran in response to the attacks on the Jewish state on October 1. CBS News reported citing a source that the Israeli attack on Iran had been limited to military targets, bypassing nuclear or oil facilities. According to IRNA, none of Iran's oil facilities were damaged.
The Fars news agency claimed that Israel had struck a number of military bases
in the west and southwest of Tehran. At the same time, the Tasnim news agency stated that the military centers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, located in the west and southwest of the Iranian capital, had not been damaged.