Iraq Files Complaint With UN Over Violation of Its Airspace by Israeli Aircraft

Iraq has sent a formal note of protest to the UN secretary general and the UN Security Council over the violation of its airspace by Israeli planes that were heading to bomb Iran, the Iraqi government said on Monday.

"Iraq has officially sent a note of protest to the UN secretary general and Security Council condemning the flagrant violation committed by the Zionist entity against Iraq's airspace and sovereignty, as well as the use of Iraqi airspace to carry out an attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran on October 26," the government said in a statement, as quoted by the INA news agency. Iraq does not allow its airspace or territory to be used for attacks on other countries, especially if these are neighboring countries with which Iraq has good neighborly relations and mutual interests, the statement read.

