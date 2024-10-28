https://sputnikglobe.com/20241028/kuwait-congratulates-russia-on-brics-summit-success-1120706143.html
Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya on Monday congratulated Russia on the success of the BRICS Summit held in Kazan during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.
Al-Yahya also conveyed the warm greetings and wishes of Emir of Kuwait Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah and Crown Prince Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah to Russian President Vladimir Putin.The minister added that the purpose of his visit is to strengthen relations with Russia, which, he says, have "the character of a strategic partnership that began back in 1963." The Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that the sides plan to discuss bilateral relations, mutual approaches to regional and international affairs, primarily in the Middle East, adding that the approaches of Russia and its "Arab friends", including the friends of the Gulf Cooperation Council, are the same.
Al-Yahya also conveyed the warm greetings and wishes of Emir of Kuwait Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah and Crown Prince Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"Let me not miss this opportunity to congratulate the Russian Federation on the success of holding the BRICS summit in Kazan, which took place on October 22-24, and was an important milestone in strengthening international cooperation in the economic sphere," Al-Yahya said.
The minister added that the purpose of his visit is to strengthen relations with Russia
, which, he says, have "the character of a strategic partnership that began back in 1963."
The Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that the sides plan to discuss bilateral relations, mutual approaches to regional and international affairs, primarily in the Middle East, adding that the approaches of Russia and its "Arab friends", including the friends of the Gulf Cooperation Council, are the same.