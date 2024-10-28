https://sputnikglobe.com/20241028/kuwait-congratulates-russia-on-brics-summit-success-1120706143.html

Kuwait Congratulates Russia on BRICS Summit Success

Kuwait Congratulates Russia on BRICS Summit Success

Sputnik International

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya on Monday congratulated Russia on the success of the BRICS Summit held in Kazan during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

2024-10-28T10:47+0000

2024-10-28T10:47+0000

2024-10-28T10:47+0000

world

russia

sergey lavrov

kuwait

brics

gulf cooperation council

2024 brics summit in russia's kazan

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/19/1120679074_0:76:3373:1973_1920x0_80_0_0_8b01fbfeb6163f6c235b10a585b3e01a.jpg

Al-Yahya also conveyed the warm greetings and wishes of Emir of Kuwait Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah and Crown Prince Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah to Russian President Vladimir Putin.The minister added that the purpose of his visit is to strengthen relations with Russia, which, he says, have "the character of a strategic partnership that began back in 1963." The Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that the sides plan to discuss bilateral relations, mutual approaches to regional and international affairs, primarily in the Middle East, adding that the approaches of Russia and its "Arab friends", including the friends of the Gulf Cooperation Council, are the same.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241028/us-can-no-longer-build-it-can-only-hinder-others---assanges-father-1120698112.html

russia

kuwait

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

brics payment system, brics economy, brics swift, russian economy, dedollarization, brics currency, new currencies, brics currencies, brics palestine, brics arab, palestine expansion, kuwait lavrov, lavrov arab diblomacy