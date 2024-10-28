https://sputnikglobe.com/20241028/ruling-coalition-loses-majority-in-japans-parliament-lower-house-for-1st-time-in-15-years-1120701755.html

Ruling Coalition Loses Majority in Japan’s Parliament Lower House for 1st Time in 15 Years

Ruling Coalition Loses Majority in Japan’s Parliament Lower House for 1st Time in 15 Years

Sputnik International

The ruling coalition in Japan, which is made up of the Liberal Democratic party (LDP) and the Komeito, failed to secure majority in the lower house of the country's parliament for the first time in 15 years, according to the election results released on Monday.

2024-10-28T07:15+0000

2024-10-28T07:15+0000

2024-10-28T07:15+0000

asia

japan

liberal democratic party (ldp) of japan

komeito

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/18/1116355283_0:159:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_73012baa8739b6ef9d13b5271d4c9ca8.jpg

The LDP won 191 seats, while the Komeito only got 24. In the previous elections, the coalition managed to secure 288 seats, which enabled them to adopt laws without any difficulties. The opposition parties managed to win a total of 250 seats, more than half of 465 seats in the Lower House. The Constitutional Democratic Party (CDP) secured 148 seats, the Japan Innovation Party got 38 seats, the Democratic Party for the People won 28, the Communist Party got eight seats, Reiwa Shinsengumi had nine, the Conservative Party and Sanseito got three seats each, while the Socialist Party only managed to secure one seat. Another 12 seats were distributed among independent members. The Japanese government has declined to comment on the outcome. He emphasized that cooperation with the opposition has to be discussed by the parties, and for that reason he did not want to comment on the election outcome on behalf of the government. Hayashi also said he was sorry that justice and agriculture ministers lost in their respective constituencies, but added that he expects them to continue preforming their ministerial duties. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has said that the voters issued a “severe judgment” against his party, the LDP.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241001/japans-cabinet-prime-minister-resigns---reports-1120368571.html

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

japanese government, japan ruling coaltion, japan liberal democratic party, komeito, japanese politcs, japan parliament