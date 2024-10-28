https://sputnikglobe.com/20241028/russian-air-defense-systems-shot-down-21-ukrainian-drones-overnight-1120698860.html
Russian Air Defense Systems Shot Down 21 Ukrainian Drones Overnight
Russian air defense systems on duty destroyed and intercepted 21 Ukrainian drones last night, 13 of which were over Belgorod, six over Bryansk, and one each over Voronezh and Kursk regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Russian officials have repeatedly slammed Ukraine drone attacks, stressing that the deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure has exposed Kiev regime as terrorist state."During the past night, during an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using fixed-wing UAVs against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, 21 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed and intercepted by the air defense systems on duty. Thirteen UAVs were intercepted over the territory of the Belgorod region, six over the territory of the Bryansk region, one over the territory of the Voronezh region and one over the territory of the Kursk region," the statement says.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems on duty destroyed and intercepted 21 Ukrainian drones last night, 13 of which were over Belgorod, six over Bryansk, and one each over Voronezh and Kursk regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Russian officials have repeatedly slammed Ukraine drone attacks, stressing that the deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure has exposed Kiev regime as terrorist state
"During the past night, during an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using fixed-wing UAVs against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, 21 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed and intercepted by the air defense systems on duty. Thirteen UAVs were intercepted over the territory of the Belgorod region, six over the territory of the Bryansk region, one over the territory of the Voronezh region and one over the territory of the Kursk region," the statement says.