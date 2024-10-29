International
The BRICS summit held in Kazan, which was attended by leaders of 36 countries at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was its undisputed success, said Pierre de Gaulle, grandson of General Charles de Gaulle.
world
brics
vladimir putin
russia
france
kazan
2024 brics summit in russia's kazan
imf
charles de gaulle
"Now a new multipolar world is being born, a real dynamic led by Russia with other countries like China and India. It is a reality, it is a powerful economic, financial, diplomatic, humanitarian alternative. And it is in France's interest to join it for its own development," he said on the margins of an exhibition opened in Paris to mark the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between France and the USSR. He said the summit in Kazan showed "to what extent this dynamic is strong.""The summit was an undeniable success for [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and his policies, whereas they wanted to make us believe that he was isolated and the Russian economy was brought to its knees," de Gaulle said, recalling that the IMF recognized Russia as the world's fourth largest economy."That is why the BRICS will succeed and it is essential that France, like other EU countries, joins it," he added.The BRICS summit in Kazan took place from October 22 to 24. BRICS is an interstate association established in 2006. Russia assumed the BRICS chairmanship from January 1, 2024. The year began with the accession of new members to the association - in addition to Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa, it now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, UAE and Saudi Arabia. The BRICS Kazan summit was attended by representatives of 36 countries and six international organizations, including the UN and its Secretary General António Gutteres. The summit was the final event of the Russian Federation's chairmanship in the association, which was held under the motto of strengthening multilateralism for equitable global development and security.
russia
france
kazan
De Gaulle's Grandson: the BRICS Summit is an 'Undeniable Success' for Putin

PARIS (Sputnik) - The BRICS summit held in Kazan, which was attended by leaders of 36 countries at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was its undisputed success, said Pierre de Gaulle, grandson of General Charles de Gaulle.
“Now a new multipolar world is being born, a real dynamic led by Russia with other countries like China and India. It is a reality, it is a powerful economic, financial, diplomatic, humanitarian alternative. And it is in France's interest to join it for its own development,” he said on the margins of an exhibition opened in Paris to mark the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between France and the USSR.
He said the summit in Kazan showed “to what extent this dynamic is strong.”
“The summit was an undeniable success for [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and his policies, whereas they wanted to make us believe that he was isolated and the Russian economy was brought to its knees,” de Gaulle said, recalling that the IMF recognized Russia as the world's fourth largest economy.
“BRICS is a natural alliance of countries that want to develop together, but in their own way, in which everyone respects each other.”
Pierre de Gaulle
“That is why the BRICS will succeed and it is essential that France, like other EU countries, joins it,” he added.
The BRICS summit in Kazan took place from October 22 to 24. BRICS is an interstate association established in 2006. Russia assumed the BRICS chairmanship from January 1, 2024. The year began with the accession of new members to the association - in addition to Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa, it now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, UAE and Saudi Arabia. The BRICS Kazan summit was attended by representatives of 36 countries and six international organizations, including the UN and its Secretary General António Gutteres. The summit was the final event of the Russian Federation's chairmanship in the association, which was held under the motto of strengthening multilateralism for equitable global development and security.
