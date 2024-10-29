https://sputnikglobe.com/20241029/denmark-not-interested-in-finding-truth-about-nord-stream-explosion---russian-ambassador-1120714848.html

Denmark Not Interested in Finding Truth About Nord Stream Explosion - Russian Ambassador

Denmark Not Interested in Finding Truth About Nord Stream Explosion - Russian Ambassador

Sputnik International

Denmark prevented the initiation of an independent international investigation into the explosion of Nord Stream pipelines, the country is not interested in establishing the truth, Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin said in an interview with Sputnik commenting on the possibility of the Danish side resuming the investigation.

2024-10-29T09:44+0000

2024-10-29T09:44+0000

2024-10-29T09:45+0000

nord stream sabotage

dmitry peskov

denmark

russia

sweden

nord stream 2

nord stream

nord stream ag

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101347558_0:63:1200:738_1920x0_80_0_0_92adc02f32428ca312139dddc359fd1c.jpg

"This would contradict the logic of the Danish side's behavior. Denmark curtailed its own investigation, rejected any interaction with the Russian side, prevented the initiation of an independent international investigation under the auspices of the UN, concealed the fact of the presence of American warships in the area of ​​the explosions on the eve of this terrorist attack on the gas pipelines," he said. The head of the diplomatic mission noted that Copenhagen had no interest in establishing the truth. Denmark and Sweden stopped investigating the Nord Stream explosions in February 2024. The explosions on two Russian export gas pipelines to Europe, Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2, occurred on September 26, 2022. Germany, Denmark and Sweden did not rule out deliberate sabotage. Nord Stream AG, the operator of Nord Stream, said that the destruction of the gas pipelines was unprecedented and that it was impossible to estimate the repair time. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has initiated a case on an act of international terrorism. Russia has repeatedly requested data on the explosions on Nord Stream, but has never received it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240930/germany-should-bring-charges-for-nord-streams-point-out-us-role---bundestag-member-1120354136.html

denmark

russia

sweden

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nord stream explosion, nord stream pipelines, explosion of nord stream pipelines