https://sputnikglobe.com/20241029/iran-will-increase-countrys-defense-budget-by-over-200-next-year-1120713945.html

Iran Will Increase Country's Defense Budget by Over 200% Next Year

Iran Will Increase Country's Defense Budget by Over 200% Next Year

Sputnik International

Iran's defense budget will be tripled in the new calendar year that will take place on March 21, 2025, by more than 200%, Iranian government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said on Tuesday.

2024-10-29T09:22+0000

2024-10-29T09:22+0000

2024-10-29T09:23+0000

world

iran

israel defense forces (idf)

attack

defense

budget

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/11/1117978968_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ba72ccfb2ce4ec5ae31f3faca09ed386.jpg

"In the budget, which should cover all the country's expenses, all efforts were aimed at meeting the country's defense needs, special attention was paid to this issue, therefore we witnessed a significant increase in the military budget by more than 200%," Mohajerani told a press conference, as quoted by Iranian news agency.On Saturday night, the Israel Defense Forces carried out strikes on military targets in Iran in response to the attacks on the Jewish state on October 1. Media reported, citing a source that the Israeli attack on Iran had been limited to military targets, bypassing nuclear or oil facilities. According to IRNA, none of Iran's oil facilities were damaged.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241027/us-media-claim-that-israeli-strike-paralyzed-ballistic-missile-production-in-iran-1120687881.html

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran's defense budget, iran will increase, iranian government