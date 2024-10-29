International
Iran Will Increase Country's Defense Budget by Over 200% Next Year
Iran Will Increase Country's Defense Budget by Over 200% Next Year
Iran's defense budget will be tripled in the new calendar year that will take place on March 21, 2025, by more than 200%, Iranian government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said on Tuesday.
"In the budget, which should cover all the country's expenses, all efforts were aimed at meeting the country's defense needs, special attention was paid to this issue, therefore we witnessed a significant increase in the military budget by more than 200%," Mohajerani told a press conference, as quoted by Iranian news agency.On Saturday night, the Israel Defense Forces carried out strikes on military targets in Iran in response to the attacks on the Jewish state on October 1. Media reported, citing a source that the Israeli attack on Iran had been limited to military targets, bypassing nuclear or oil facilities. According to IRNA, none of Iran's oil facilities were damaged.
Iran Will Increase Country's Defense Budget by Over 200% Next Year

09:22 GMT 29.10.2024
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran's defense budget will be tripled in the new calendar year that will take place on March 21, 2025, by more than 200%, Iranian government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said on Tuesday.
"In the budget, which should cover all the country's expenses, all efforts were aimed at meeting the country's defense needs, special attention was paid to this issue, therefore we witnessed a significant increase in the military budget by more than 200%," Mohajerani told a press conference, as quoted by Iranian news agency.
On Saturday night, the Israel Defense Forces carried out strikes on military targets in Iran in response to the attacks on the Jewish state on October 1. Media reported, citing a source that the Israeli attack on Iran had been limited to military targets, bypassing nuclear or oil facilities. According to IRNA, none of Iran's oil facilities were damaged.
