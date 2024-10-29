https://sputnikglobe.com/20241029/opposition-activists-in-georgia-surround-sputnik-correspondent-at-rally-for-russian-speech-1120722249.html

Opposition Activists in Georgia Surround Sputnik Correspondent at Rally for Russian Speech

Opposition Activists in Georgia Surround Sputnik Correspondent at Rally for Russian Speech

Sputnik International

A Sputnik correspondent was surrounded by participants of the Georgian opposition rally in Tbilisi near the country's parliament because of the Russian language and fell to the ground, but was rescued by police officers.

2024-10-29T18:36+0000

2024-10-29T18:36+0000

2024-10-29T18:36+0000

world

georgia

russia

tbilisi

central election commission

georgian dream

salome zourabichvili

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1d/1120721570_0:10:1246:711_1920x0_80_0_0_000eb06615bd4ddf2df82dada56635f8.jpg

Hearing the Russian language, the demonstrators chanted anti-Russian slogans and followed the journalist, carrying a megaphone with a loud siren above his head. The Sputnik correspondent was surrounded by the crowd and fell to the ground, after which Georgian law enforcement officers intervened in the situation. Under police escort, the journalist got into a taxi and left the rally site.Earlier, demonstrators, mostly young people, marched to the parliament building, where a major opposition rally took place the day before. The Georgian opposition is protesting the results of the parliamentary elections. The parliamentary elections were held in Georgia on October 26. According to the Central Election Commission, the ruling "Georgian Dream," which supports maintaining relations with Russia and opposes anti-Russian sanctions, received 53.93% of the votes. Four opposition parties also entered parliament, receiving a total of 37.78%. Opposition representatives have already announced that they do not recognize the CEC data. The special coordinator of the OSCE short-term mission, Pascal Allizard, noted the good organization of the elections in Georgia, while also mentioning several violations recorded by observers. Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, who supports the pro-European opposition despite the constitution requiring the president to be non-partisan, called for protests over the election results. The opposition rally took place on Monday evening in front of the country's parliament.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241029/georgia-unrest-part-of-wests-grand-strategy-to-use-russias-neighbors-as-pawns-in-hybrid-war-1120717188.html

georgia

russia

tbilisi

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Georgian protesters deafened Sputnik correspondent with megaphone Sputnik International Georgian protesters deafened Sputnik correspondent with megaphone 2024-10-29T18:36+0000 true PT0M06S

Sputnik correspondent leaves rally in Tbilisi under police protection Sputnik International Sputnik correspondent leaves rally in Tbilisi under police protection 2024-10-29T18:36+0000 true PT0M10S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

georgia, tbilisi, protests, parliamentary elections