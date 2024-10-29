https://sputnikglobe.com/20241029/opposition-activists-in-georgia-surround-sputnik-correspondent-at-rally-for-russian-speech-1120722249.html
A Sputnik correspondent was surrounded by participants of the Georgian opposition rally in Tbilisi near the country's parliament because of the Russian language and fell to the ground, but was rescued by police officers.
Hearing the Russian language, the demonstrators chanted anti-Russian slogans and followed the journalist, carrying a megaphone with a loud siren above his head. The Sputnik correspondent was surrounded by the crowd and fell to the ground, after which Georgian law enforcement officers intervened in the situation. Under police escort, the journalist got into a taxi and left the rally site.Earlier, demonstrators, mostly young people, marched to the parliament building, where a major opposition rally took place the day before. The Georgian opposition is protesting the results of the parliamentary elections. The parliamentary elections were held in Georgia on October 26. According to the Central Election Commission, the ruling "Georgian Dream," which supports maintaining relations with Russia and opposes anti-Russian sanctions, received 53.93% of the votes. Four opposition parties also entered parliament, receiving a total of 37.78%. Opposition representatives have already announced that they do not recognize the CEC data. The special coordinator of the OSCE short-term mission, Pascal Allizard, noted the good organization of the elections in Georgia, while also mentioning several violations recorded by observers. Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, who supports the pro-European opposition despite the constitution requiring the president to be non-partisan, called for protests over the election results. The opposition rally took place on Monday evening in front of the country's parliament.
TBILISI (Sputnik) - A Sputnik correspondent was surrounded by participants of the Georgian opposition rally in Tbilisi near the country's parliament because of the Russian language and fell to the ground, but was rescued by police officers.
Hearing the Russian language, the demonstrators chanted anti-Russian slogans and followed the journalist, carrying a megaphone with a loud siren above his head.
The Sputnik correspondent was surrounded by the crowd and fell to the ground, after which Georgian law enforcement officers intervened in the situation. Under police escort, the journalist got into a taxi and left the rally site.
Earlier, demonstrators, mostly young people, marched to the parliament building, where a major opposition rally took place the day before. The Georgian opposition is protesting the results of the parliamentary elections.
The parliamentary elections were held in Georgia on October 26. According to the Central Election Commission, the ruling "Georgian Dream," which supports maintaining relations with Russia and opposes anti-Russian sanctions, received 53.93% of the votes. Four opposition parties also entered parliament, receiving a total of 37.78%.
Opposition representatives have already announced that they do not recognize the CEC data. The special coordinator of the OSCE short-term mission, Pascal Allizard, noted the good organization of the elections in Georgia, while also mentioning several violations recorded by observers. Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, who supports the pro-European opposition despite the constitution requiring the president to be non-partisan, called for protests over the election results.
The opposition rally
took place on Monday evening in front of the country's parliament.