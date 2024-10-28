https://sputnikglobe.com/20241028/west-seeks-to-destabilize-post-election-georgia-using-snipers-trained-in-ukraine--sources-1120710718.html

West Seeks to Destabilize Post-Election Georgia Using Snipers Trained in Ukraine – Sources

West Seeks to Destabilize Post-Election Georgia Using Snipers Trained in Ukraine – Sources

Sputnik International

The West is trying to destabilize the situation in Georgia, and snipers trained in Ukraine are arriving in the country to organize provocations during mass protests, sources in the region familiar with the matter told Sputnik on Monday.

2024-10-28T18:03+0000

2024-10-28T18:03+0000

2024-10-28T18:06+0000

world

georgia

ukraine

salome zourabichvili

tbilisi

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1c/1120710130_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_d13f341eb71acf172584bef84549b8a6.jpg

"Western countries in their attempts to sway the internal political situation in Georgia after the October 26 elections and provoke another 'color revolution' do not shun anything: snipers trained in Ukraine are arriving in the republic to organize provocations during mass protests," sources said.An opposition rally is currently taking place in Tbilisi, organized by those who refuse to recognize the election results. Opposition party leaders are demanding a new vote under "international administration."Speaking at the rally, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili announced that she had spoken with Western representatives who promised not to recognize the recent election.Zourabichvili, who began her political career in Georgia as the French ambassador to the South Caucasus republic, supports the pro-European opposition, although the constitution requires the president to be non-partisan. She has refused to recognize the election results and initiated the unification of major opposition parties.Parliamentary elections were held in the republic on October 26. According to the Central Election Commission (CEC), after counting all ballots, the ruling party "Georgian Dream" won with 53.93% of the vote. Four opposition parties also passed the threshold for seats in parliament, collectively gaining 37.78%. Opposition representatives declared that they do not recognize the CEC’s results, and all four parties have refused their parliamentary mandates in the new legislative body. President Zourabichvili called the elections thoroughly falsified and urged protests.Meanwhile, Pascal Allizard, the special coordinator of the OSCE’s short-term mission, noted the good organization of the elections in Georgia. Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili, in turn, labeled the actions of Zourabichvili and the opposition as preparation for a coup.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241027/georgian-prime-minister-says-government-will-be-approved-despite-opposition-actions-1120690875.html

georgia

ukraine

tbilisi

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

georgia, parliamentary election, opposition rally, western involvement, color revolution