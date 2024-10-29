International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Air Defense Destroyed 7 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - MoD
Russian air defense systems destroyed seven Ukrainian drones overnight over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk regions and the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
"Over the past night, during an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using fixed-wing UAVs against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, air defense systems on duty destroyed seven Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles. Two UAVs over the territory of the Belgorod region, two over the territory of the Bryansk region, two over the territory of the Kursk region and one over the Black Sea," the statement says.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems destroyed seven Ukrainian drones overnight over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk regions and the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
"Over the past night, during an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using fixed-wing UAVs against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, air defense systems on duty destroyed seven Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles. Two UAVs over the territory of the Belgorod region, two over the territory of the Bryansk region, two over the territory of the Kursk region and one over the Black Sea," the statement says.
Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
