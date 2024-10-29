https://sputnikglobe.com/20241029/russian-air-defense-destroyed-7-ukrainian-drones-overnight---mod-1120712590.html
Russian Air Defense Destroyed 7 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - MoD
Russian Air Defense Destroyed 7 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - MoD
Sputnik International
Russian air defense systems destroyed seven Ukrainian drones overnight over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk regions and the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
2024-10-29T04:39+0000
2024-10-29T04:39+0000
2024-10-29T04:39+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
bryansk
russian defense ministry
the united nations (un)
kursk
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/13/1118526610_0:42:1657:974_1920x0_80_0_0_9c8aa8f19196cec841599ec3323c8b4a.jpg
"Over the past night, during an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using fixed-wing UAVs against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, air defense systems on duty destroyed seven Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles. Two UAVs over the territory of the Belgorod region, two over the territory of the Bryansk region, two over the territory of the Kursk region and one over the Black Sea," the statement says.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241027/russian-forces-destroy-51-ukrainian-drones-over-7-regions-sea-of-azov-1120690416.html
russia
ukraine
bryansk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/13/1118526610_152:0:1507:1016_1920x0_80_0_0_7b9cd8aba3e937490ba0b96edcadf4b9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian air defense, kursk regions, ukrainian drones, russian defense ministry
russian air defense, kursk regions, ukrainian drones, russian defense ministry
Russian Air Defense Destroyed 7 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems destroyed seven Ukrainian drones overnight over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk regions and the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
"Over the past night, during an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks
using fixed-wing UAVs against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, air defense systems on duty destroyed seven Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles. Two UAVs over the territory of the Belgorod region, two over the territory of the Bryansk region, two over the territory of the Kursk region and one over the Black Sea," the statement says.
Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.