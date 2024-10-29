https://sputnikglobe.com/20241029/russian-forces-take-control-of-selydovo-city-in-dpr---mod-1120715855.html
Russian Forces Take Control of Selydovo City in DPR - MoD
Russian Forces Take Control of Selydovo City in DPR - MoD
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control of the city of Selydovo in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on... 29.10.2024, Sputnik International
2024-10-29T10:26+0000
2024-10-29T10:26+0000
2024-10-29T10:26+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian armed forces
donetsk
russia
russian defense ministry
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0c/1120523484_0:282:3074:2011_1920x0_80_0_0_2796011e58aeef100e17ea77fda235e5.jpg
"As a result of successful actions by Battlegroup Tsentr, the city of Selydovo in the Donetsk People's Republic has been completely liberated," the ministry said in a statement.Selidovo is a town located on the Selidovo-Novogrodovka-Grodovka line, through which the Russian troops will have access to Pokrovsk, one of the largest and most strategically important for the enemy in the west of the DPR. In addition, the army will be able to conduct an offensive to the rear of the Kurakhovka grouping of the Ukrainian armed forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241029/advances-in-donetsk-russian-forces-liberate-three-key-settlements-in-donetsk-1120714318.html
donetsk
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0c/1120523484_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d1e87545e076c5c8e4dc4567921ee995.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian armed forces, donetsk, russia, russian defense ministry, ukraine
russian armed forces, donetsk, russia, russian defense ministry, ukraine
Russian Forces Take Control of Selydovo City in DPR - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control of the city of Selydovo in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"As a result of successful actions by Battlegroup Tsentr, the city of Selydovo in the Donetsk People's Republic has been completely liberated," the ministry said in a statement.
Selidovo is a town located on the Selidovo-Novogrodovka-Grodovka line, through which the Russian troops will have access to Pokrovsk, one of the largest and most strategically important for the enemy in the west of the DPR. In addition, the army will be able to conduct an offensive to the rear of the Kurakhovka grouping of the Ukrainian armed forces
.