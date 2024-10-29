https://sputnikglobe.com/20241029/russian-forces-take-control-of-selydovo-city-in-dpr---mod-1120715855.html

Russian Forces Take Control of Selydovo City in DPR - MoD

Russian Forces Take Control of Selydovo City in DPR - MoD

Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control of the city of Selydovo in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on... 29.10.2024, Sputnik International

2024-10-29T10:26+0000

2024-10-29T10:26+0000

2024-10-29T10:26+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian armed forces

donetsk

russia

russian defense ministry

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0c/1120523484_0:282:3074:2011_1920x0_80_0_0_2796011e58aeef100e17ea77fda235e5.jpg

"As a result of successful actions by Battlegroup Tsentr, the city of Selydovo in the Donetsk People's Republic has been completely liberated," the ministry said in a statement.Selidovo is a town located on the Selidovo-Novogrodovka-Grodovka line, through which the Russian troops will have access to Pokrovsk, one of the largest and most strategically important for the enemy in the west of the DPR. In addition, the army will be able to conduct an offensive to the rear of the Kurakhovka grouping of the Ukrainian armed forces.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241029/advances-in-donetsk-russian-forces-liberate-three-key-settlements-in-donetsk-1120714318.html

donetsk

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian armed forces, donetsk, russia, russian defense ministry, ukraine