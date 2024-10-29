International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Take Control of Selydovo City in DPR - MoD
Russian Forces Take Control of Selydovo City in DPR - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control of the city of Selydovo in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on... 29.10.2024
"As a result of successful actions by Battlegroup Tsentr, the city of Selydovo in the Donetsk People's Republic has been completely liberated," the ministry said in a statement.Selidovo is a town located on the Selidovo-Novogrodovka-Grodovka line, through which the Russian troops will have access to Pokrovsk, one of the largest and most strategically important for the enemy in the west of the DPR. In addition, the army will be able to conduct an offensive to the rear of the Kurakhovka grouping of the Ukrainian armed forces.
2024
10:26 GMT 29.10.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control of the city of Selydovo in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"As a result of successful actions by Battlegroup Tsentr, the city of Selydovo in the Donetsk People's Republic has been completely liberated," the ministry said in a statement.
Selidovo is a town located on the Selidovo-Novogrodovka-Grodovka line, through which the Russian troops will have access to Pokrovsk, one of the largest and most strategically important for the enemy in the west of the DPR. In addition, the army will be able to conduct an offensive to the rear of the Kurakhovka grouping of the Ukrainian armed forces.
