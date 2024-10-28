https://sputnikglobe.com/20241028/russian-forces-liberate-tsukurino-disrupt-key-ukrainian-logistics-route-in-donetsk-1120705300.html

Russian Forces Liberate Tsukurino, Disrupt Key Ukrainian Logistics Route in Donetsk

Moscow's forces have taken control of the settlement of Tsukurino in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Ministry of Defense reported.

Moscow's forces have taken control of the settlement of Tsukurino in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Ministry of Defense reported.“Units of Battlegroup Tsentr liberated the settlement of Tsukurino as a result of active and decisive actions,” the statement said.Additionally, Battlegroup Tsentr targeted the troops and equipment of the 24th Mechanized, 58th Motorized Infantry, 142nd Infantry, 5th Air Assault Brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and the 241st Territorial Defense Brigade in the areas of Dimitrova, Alexandro-Kalinovo, Pravdovka, and Vishnyovoye.Russian units also repelled 11 counterattacks by assault groups from the 42nd, 53rd, 93rd, 100th, 110th, 150th Mechanized Brigades, and the 25th Airborne Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.In the past day, enemy losses within the operational area of Battlegroup Tsentr amounted to over 520 personnel, along with the destruction of two armored combat vehicles, three other vehicles, an Msta-B howitzer, two D-20 artillery pieces, and two D-30 howitzers. Additionally, an Israeli ieMHR tactical radar system was also eliminated.Russian forces also targeted the infrastructure of Ukrainian military airfields and downed 120 drones within a day, according to Russia’s Ministry of Defense. Strikes were carried out using tactical aviation, combat drones, missile forces, and artillery, damaging military airfield infrastructure and concentrations of Ukrainian troops and equipment in 142 areas, the ministry reported.Air defense systems intercepted three French-made Hammer guided bombs, two ATACMS tactical missiles, and a HIMARS rocket from the United States, as well as 120 fixed-wing drones. Since the start of the operation, Russian forces have reportedly destroyed 647 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 34,685 drones, 584 anti-aircraft missile systems, 18,894 tanks and armored vehicles, 1,480 multiple-launch rocket systems, 16,887 artillery and mortar units, and 27,694 pieces of special military equipment.Other Developments

