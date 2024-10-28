Russian Forces Liberate Tsukurino, Disrupt Key Ukrainian Logistics Route in Donetsk
10:09 GMT 28.10.2024 (Updated: 10:19 GMT 28.10.2024)
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman of the 1430th Motorised Rifle Gaurds Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces is seen at a position in the Zaporozhye sector of the frontline
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy/
Subscribe
According to Russia's Ministry of Defense, Russian forces targeted Ukrainian military airfields and successfully shot down 120 drones within a single day. This assault caused damage to infrastructure and affected troop concentrations in 142 locations.
Moscow's forces have taken control of the settlement of Tsukurino in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Ministry of Defense reported.
“Units of Battlegroup Tsentr liberated the settlement of Tsukurino as a result of active and decisive actions,” the statement said.
The settlement is located a few kilometers south of Selidovo. According to the head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, a cleanup operation against Ukrainian forces is currently underway in that city. The advance of Russian forces in this direction is seriously disrupting the logistics of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Additionally, Battlegroup Tsentr targeted the troops and equipment of the 24th Mechanized, 58th Motorized Infantry, 142nd Infantry, 5th Air Assault Brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and the 241st Territorial Defense Brigade in the areas of Dimitrova, Alexandro-Kalinovo, Pravdovka, and Vishnyovoye.
Russian units also repelled 11 counterattacks by assault groups from the 42nd, 53rd, 93rd, 100th, 110th, 150th Mechanized Brigades, and the 25th Airborne Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
In the past day, enemy losses within the operational area of Battlegroup Tsentr amounted to over 520 personnel, along with the destruction of two armored combat vehicles, three other vehicles, an Msta-B howitzer, two D-20 artillery pieces, and two D-30 howitzers. Additionally, an Israeli ieMHR tactical radar system was also eliminated.
Russian forces also targeted the infrastructure of Ukrainian military airfields and downed 120 drones within a day, according to Russia’s Ministry of Defense. Strikes were carried out using tactical aviation, combat drones, missile forces, and artillery, damaging military airfield infrastructure and concentrations of Ukrainian troops and equipment in 142 areas, the ministry reported.
Air defense systems intercepted three French-made Hammer guided bombs, two ATACMS tactical missiles, and a HIMARS rocket from the United States, as well as 120 fixed-wing drones. Since the start of the operation, Russian forces have reportedly destroyed 647 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 34,685 drones, 584 anti-aircraft missile systems, 18,894 tanks and armored vehicles, 1,480 multiple-launch rocket systems, 16,887 artillery and mortar units, and 27,694 pieces of special military equipment.
Other Developments
Zapad Battlegroup: Improved its tactical positions and repelled three attacks. Ukrainian forces lost over 570 personnel, two infantry fighting vehicles, one armored personnel carrier, six pickups, one Gvozdika 122-mm self-propelled artillery unit, three D-30 howitzers, and one British-made L-119 gun.
Vostok Battlegroup: Improved its forward positions and targeted the 72nd Mechanized Brigade and the 118th Territorial Defense Brigade of Ukrainian forces. Ukrainian losses included up to 115 personnel, one tank, seven vehicles, a French-made Caesar 155-mm self-propelled gun, an M198 howitzer, and an AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery radar system.
Yug Battlegroup: Secured advantageous positions and repelled three attacks. Ukrainian losses amounted to over 665 personnel, 14 vehicles, a D-30 122-mm howitzer, an M198 155-mm howitzer, four M119 105-mm guns, and an ammunition depot.
Sever Battlegroup: Targeted formations of the 57th Motorized Infantry Brigade, 112th Territorial Defense Brigade, and the 4th Border Guard Detachment. Ukrainian forces lost up to 115 personnel, one armored personnel carrier, four vehicles, a 152-mm Hyacinth gun, and a D-30 122-mm howitzer.
Dnepr Battlegroup: Struck formations of the 35th Marine Brigade and three territorial defense brigades. Ukrainian losses included up to 60 personnel, six vehicles, a D-20 152-mm gun, and two electronic warfare stations.