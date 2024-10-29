https://sputnikglobe.com/20241029/advances-in-donetsk-russian-forces-liberate-three-key-settlements-in-donetsk-1120714318.html

Advances in Donetsk: Russian Forces Liberate Three Key Settlements in Donetsk

Russian forces have liberated the city of Gornyak, as well as the towns of Katerinovka and Dobrovolye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), according to Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has reported the liberation of three settlements in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). "Units of Battlegroup Tsentr successfully liberated the settlement of Gornyak in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active operations," the ministry’s report on the special military operation stated.DPR head Denis Pushilin recently noted that Gornyak sits in an elevated area, where Ukrainian forces established a relay tower. Ukrainian authorities used the tower for military purposes and attempted to jam Russian television and radio signals.In the past 24 hours, units of Battlegroup Yug also liberated Katerinovka, while Battlegroup Vostok freed Dobrovolye.Russian forces also struck Ukrainian Air Force airfield infrastructure and a command center for UAV systems of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' General Staff.Additionally, air defenses shot down three HIMARS missiles manufactured in the United States and 98 fixed-wing drones.Since the beginning of the special military operation, a total of 647 planes, 283 helicopters, 34,783 drones, 584 anti-aircraft missile systems, 18,902 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles, 1,481 multiple rocket launch systems, 16,927 field artillery and mortar units, and 27,720 special military vehicles have been destroyed.Other DevelopmentsTsentr BattlegroupVostok BattlegroupZapad BattlegroupYug BattlegroupSever BattlegroupDnepr Battlegroup

