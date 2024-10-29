Advances in Donetsk: Russian Forces Liberate Three Key Settlements in Donetsk
09:44 GMT 29.10.2024 (Updated: 10:10 GMT 29.10.2024)
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman of the 25th Combined Arms Army of the Battlegroup West is seen at a position in the Krasny Liman sector of the frontline amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine.
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov/
Subscribe
Russian forces have liberated the city of Gornyak, as well as the towns of Katerinovka and Dobrovolye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), according to Russia’s Defense Ministry.
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has reported the liberation of three settlements in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).
"Units of Battlegroup Tsentr successfully liberated the settlement of Gornyak in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active operations," the ministry’s report on the special military operation stated.
Gornyak is located 17 kilometers northeast of Kurakhovo and 11 kilometers southeast of Selidovo. A critical railway line passes through the city, supplying a significant portion of Ukrainian forces in Donbass. Additionally, the area contains several large coal mines. The liberation of Gornyak will significantly impact Ukraine's coal industry.
DPR head Denis Pushilin recently noted that Gornyak sits in an elevated area, where Ukrainian forces established a relay tower. Ukrainian authorities used the tower for military purposes and attempted to jam Russian television and radio signals.
In the past 24 hours, units of Battlegroup Yug also liberated Katerinovka, while Battlegroup Vostok freed Dobrovolye.
The village of Katerinovka is located 12 kilometers northeast of Ugledar, and its liberation secures the flank of the group advancing from the direction of Paraskovievka and Konstantinovka.
Russian forces also struck Ukrainian Air Force airfield infrastructure and a command center for UAV systems of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' General Staff.
"Tactical aviation, strike drones, missile forces, and artillery from Russian Armed Forces groups targeted airfield infrastructure of the Ukrainian Air Force, a UAV command center of the Ukrainian General Staff, as well as concentrations of enemy personnel and military equipment in 139 areas," the statement said.
Additionally, air defenses shot down three HIMARS missiles manufactured in the United States and 98 fixed-wing drones.
Since the beginning of the special military operation, a total of 647 planes, 283 helicopters, 34,783 drones, 584 anti-aircraft missile systems, 18,902 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles, 1,481 multiple rocket launch systems, 16,927 field artillery and mortar units, and 27,720 special military vehicles have been destroyed.
Other Developments
Tsentr Battlegroup
Repelled 13 counterattacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF), inflicting losses of over 500 personnel and a Turkish-made Kirpi armored vehicle.
Struck personnel and equipment from the 24th Mechanized, 59th Motorized Infantry, 68th Jaeger, 25th Airborne, 35th Marine, 111th and 119th Territorial Defense Brigades of the UAF near Dimitrov, Tarasovka, Krasnoye, Selidovo, Novoalekseyevka, Voznesenka, Lysovka and Leninskoye in the DPR.
Destroyed two vehicles, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, two 152mm D-20 guns and three 122mm D-30 howitzers.
Vostok Battlegroup
Inflicted losses of up to 125 UAF personnel, a Pion self-propelled gun, and three foreign-made howitzers in its zone of responsibility.
Targeted personnel and equipment of the 72nd Mechanized, 58th Motorized Infantry Brigades and the 123rd Territorial Defense Brigade near Uspenovka, Maksimovka and Razdolnoye in the DPR.
Repelled a counterattack by the 113th Territorial Defense Brigade.
Destroyed eight vehicles, a 203mm Pion self-propelled gun, two US-made M777 howitzers and a Caesar self-propelled artillery system from France.
Zapad Battlegroup
Engaged formations from seven UAF brigades in areas of Kharkov, LPR and DPR, repelling four counterattacks and inflicting over 480 personnel losses.
Improved tactical positions and targeted personnel and equipment from the 14th, 30th, 43rd, 44th, 60th, 63rd Mechanized Brigades and the 115th Territorial Defense Brigade near Petropavlovka, Borovskoye, Andreevka, Senkovo, Lozovaya, Novosynovo (Kharkov region), Chervonaya Dibrova (LPR) and Terny (DPR).
Destroyed an infantry fighting vehicle, a Kozak armored vehicle, four vehicles, a US M113 armored personnel carrier, an M198 155mm howitzer and an M101 105mm gun.
Eliminated two UAF ammunition depots.
Yug Battlegroup
Eliminated over 985 UAF personnel, a German-made Leopard tank, three electronic warfare stations and three ammunition depots in the past day.
Targeted formations from the 24th, 33rd, 54th, 110th Mechanized Brigades, 79th Air Assault and 46th Airmobile Brigades in the areas of Zaleznyanskoye, Orekhovo-Vasilevka, Markovo, Stupochki, Stepanovka, Ilyinka, Chasov Yar and Kurakhovo in the DPR.
Destroyed an infantry fighting vehicle, an armored personnel carrier, two vehicles, a HIMARS multiple launch rocket system from the US, three Enclave-N electronic warfare stations and three field ammunition depots.
Sever Battlegroup
Inflicted losses of up to 85 UAF personnel in the Kharkov direction.
Targeted formations from the 57th Motorized Infantry Brigade and 112th Territorial Defense Brigade near Volchansk and Okhrimovka (Kharkov region).
Destroyed an armored personnel carrier, two vehicles and a 122mm D-30 howitzer.
Dnepr Battlegroup
Inflicted losses of up to 65 UAF personnel, a D-20 gun and an Enclave-N electronic warfare station.
Targeted formations from the 117th Mechanized, 141st Infantry Brigades and the 124th and 126th Territorial Defense Brigades near Novodanilovka (Zaporozhye region), Kamyshany and Nikolskoye (Kherson region).
Destroyed eight vehicles, a 152mm D-20 gun, an Enclave-N electronic warfare station and two ammunition depots.