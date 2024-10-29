https://sputnikglobe.com/20241029/ten-ukrainian-saboteurs-tried-to-penetrate-into-bryansk-region---russian-national-guard-1120717555.html
Ten Ukrainian Saboteurs Tried to Penetrate Into Bryansk Region - Russian National Guard
Ten Ukrainian Saboteurs Tried to Penetrate Into Bryansk Region - Russian National Guard
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian sabotage group, which tried to break into Russia's Bryansk region, consisted of about 10 people, the Russian National Guard said on Tuesday.
2024-10-29T12:35+0000
2024-10-29T12:35+0000
2024-10-29T12:35+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
bryansk
russian national guard
russian defense ministry
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/11/1120179731_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_793dcfcffc62a51cfab761a789c89a61.jpg
"The enemy's infantry brigade was promptly detected in the Klimovsky District during aerial reconnaissance by the border directorate of the FSB of Russia, the Russian National Guard and the Russian Defense Ministry... The friends, with a total number of about 10 people, were hit by artillery from the Ministry of Defense and FPV drones of the Russian National Guard," the statement read.On Monday, the Russian security service (FSB) said that an attempt to violate Russia's state border in the Bryansk region was prevented, four saboteurs were eliminated, and part of the sabotage group was hit by artillery strikes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241028/fsb-finds-us-airborne-tattoo-on-body-of-ukrainian-saboteur-in-russias-bryansk-1120709196.html
russia
bryansk
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/11/1120179731_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_39908994f95848439a455f72b8025408.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukrainian saboteurs, ukrainian sabotage group, bryansk regio
ukrainian saboteurs, ukrainian sabotage group, bryansk regio
Ten Ukrainian Saboteurs Tried to Penetrate Into Bryansk Region - Russian National Guard
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian sabotage group, which tried to break into Russia's Bryansk region, consisted of about 10 people, the Russian National Guard said on Tuesday.
"The enemy's infantry brigade was promptly detected in the Klimovsky District during aerial reconnaissance by the border directorate of the FSB of Russia, the Russian National Guard and the Russian Defense Ministry... The friends, with a total number of about 10 people, were hit by artillery from the Ministry of Defense and FPV drones of the Russian National Guard," the statement read.
On Monday, the Russian security service
(FSB) said that an attempt to violate Russia's state border in the Bryansk region was prevented, four saboteurs were eliminated, and part of the sabotage group was hit by artillery strikes.