Ten Ukrainian Saboteurs Tried to Penetrate Into Bryansk Region - Russian National Guard

Ten Ukrainian Saboteurs Tried to Penetrate Into Bryansk Region - Russian National Guard

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian sabotage group, which tried to break into Russia's Bryansk region, consisted of about 10 people, the Russian National Guard said on Tuesday.

"The enemy's infantry brigade was promptly detected in the Klimovsky District during aerial reconnaissance by the border directorate of the FSB of Russia, the Russian National Guard and the Russian Defense Ministry... The friends, with a total number of about 10 people, were hit by artillery from the Ministry of Defense and FPV drones of the Russian National Guard," the statement read.On Monday, the Russian security service (FSB) said that an attempt to violate Russia's state border in the Bryansk region was prevented, four saboteurs were eliminated, and part of the sabotage group was hit by artillery strikes.

