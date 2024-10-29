https://sputnikglobe.com/20241029/uae-president-seeks-to-develop-strategic-partnership-with-russia--reports-1120717694.html
UAE President Seeks to Develop Strategic Partnership With Russia – Reports
UAE President Seeks to Develop Strategic Partnership With Russia – Reports
Sputnik International
President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on Tuesday during a meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu that the UAE wants to develop strategic partnership with Russia at all levels, the UAE state-run news agency WAM reported.
2024-10-29T12:37+0000
2024-10-29T12:37+0000
2024-10-29T12:37+0000
world
uae
sergei shoigu
russia
united arab emirates
cooperation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/06/1115426622_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9cdd5e0347c43fcfec9b9e744b669e93.jpg
The UAE president also extended his greetings and best wishes to Russian President Vladimir Putin, underscoring the mutual commitment to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two states in various sectors. Al Nahyan and Shoigu also exchanged views on several regional and international issues of shared interest, the news agency reported. Shoigu arrived in the UAE on an official visit on Monday.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241021/cooperation-between-russia-uae-in-international-arena-important-for-global-issues---putin-1120622277.html
uae
russia
united arab emirates
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/06/1115426622_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8b9f8ee67955bec9b4fc50ab33908142.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
uae president, president of the united arab emirates sheikh mohamed bin zayed al nahyan, russian security council secretary sergei shoigu
uae president, president of the united arab emirates sheikh mohamed bin zayed al nahyan, russian security council secretary sergei shoigu
UAE President Seeks to Develop Strategic Partnership With Russia – Reports
DOHA (Sputnik) - President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on Tuesday during a meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu that the UAE wants to develop strategic partnership with Russia at all levels, the UAE state-run news agency WAM reported.
The UAE president also extended his greetings and best wishes to Russian President Vladimir Putin, underscoring the mutual commitment to strengthen the strategic partnership
between the two states in various sectors.
Al Nahyan and Shoigu also exchanged views on several regional and international issues of shared interest, the news agency reported.
Shoigu arrived in the UAE on an official visit on Monday.