UAE President Seeks to Develop Strategic Partnership With Russia – Reports

Sputnik International

President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on Tuesday during a meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu that the UAE wants to develop strategic partnership with Russia at all levels, the UAE state-run news agency WAM reported.

The UAE president also extended his greetings and best wishes to Russian President Vladimir Putin, underscoring the mutual commitment to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two states in various sectors. Al Nahyan and Shoigu also exchanged views on several regional and international issues of shared interest, the news agency reported. Shoigu arrived in the UAE on an official visit on Monday.

