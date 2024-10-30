https://sputnikglobe.com/20241030/german-president-rejects-greeces-demands-for-world-war-ii-reparations-1120729489.html

German President Rejects Greece's Demands for World War II Reparations

German President Rejects Greece's Demands for World War II Reparations

Sputnik International

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Wednesday rejected Greece's demand for World War II reparations, adding that for Germany legally the question was considered closed.

2024-10-30T13:49+0000

2024-10-30T13:49+0000

2024-10-30T13:49+0000

world

frank-walter steinmeier

europe

greece

germany

ww2

wwii

reparations

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/0a/1094652126_0:0:3076:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_495a8af39e55c5ea981d1615f3b6d7e3.jpg

The issue was raised by Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou during Steinmeier's visit to Greece, with Sakellaropoulou calling the matter important for Greece, but still remaining unresolved. He added that this is the reason why he met with the Jewish community in Thessaloniki and discussed possible memorial commemorating victims. Greece is demanding 309.5 billion euros ($335 billion) in war reparations from Germany for damages incurred during World War II, as well as 9.2 billion euros for World War I. Additionally, Greece is seeking over 107.2 billion euros as compensation for loss of life and injuries. Berlin, however, refuses to pay, asserting that it has already compensated for the damages long ago.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241013/britain-may-face-a-reparations-bill-worth-200bn-forrole-in-colonial-slave-trade-1120534825.html

greece

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

german president frank-walter steinmeier, world war ii, greece's demand for world war ii reparations