German President Rejects Greece's Demands for World War II Reparations
German President Rejects Greece's Demands for World War II Reparations
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Wednesday rejected Greece's demand for World War II reparations, adding that for Germany legally the question was considered closed.
The issue was raised by Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou during Steinmeier's visit to Greece, with Sakellaropoulou calling the matter important for Greece, but still remaining unresolved. He added that this is the reason why he met with the Jewish community in Thessaloniki and discussed possible memorial commemorating victims. Greece is demanding 309.5 billion euros ($335 billion) in war reparations from Germany for damages incurred during World War II, as well as 9.2 billion euros for World War I. Additionally, Greece is seeking over 107.2 billion euros as compensation for loss of life and injuries. Berlin, however, refuses to pay, asserting that it has already compensated for the damages long ago.
German President Rejects Greece's Demands for World War II Reparations

13:49 GMT 30.10.2024
Then-German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier
ATHENS (Sputnik) - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Wednesday rejected Greece's demand for World War II reparations, adding that for Germany legally the question was considered closed.
The issue was raised by Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou during Steinmeier's visit to Greece, with Sakellaropoulou calling the matter important for Greece, but still remaining unresolved.
"Our legal stances on reparations differ, as you know. We hold the opinion that from a legal perspective, this matter is considered closed. However, we remain committed to our historical responsibility, not only regarding Thessaloniki [where most of the Jewish community perished during the war] but also in other areas," Steinmeier told Sakellaropoulou.
He added that this is the reason why he met with the Jewish community in Thessaloniki and discussed possible memorial commemorating victims.
Greece is demanding 309.5 billion euros ($335 billion) in war reparations from Germany for damages incurred during World War II, as well as 9.2 billion euros for World War I. Additionally, Greece is seeking over 107.2 billion euros as compensation for loss of life and injuries. Berlin, however, refuses to pay, asserting that it has already compensated for the damages long ago.
