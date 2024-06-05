https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/mileis-hobby-like-interest-in-judaism-strikes-fear-in-argentinas-jewish-community---report-1118768734.html

Milei's Hobby-Like Interest in Judaism Strikes Fear in Argentina's Jewish Community - Report

Milei's Hobby-Like Interest in Judaism Strikes Fear in Argentina's Jewish Community - Report

Sputnik International

On Wednesday, Brazil withdrew its ambassador to Israel following months of tensions between the two countries regarding Israel’s war in Gaza.

2024-06-05T06:19+0000

2024-06-05T06:19+0000

2024-06-05T06:19+0000

americas

javier milei

benjamin netanyahu

palestinians

argentina

israel

gaza strip

the associated press

genocide

palestine-israel conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/05/1118774807_0:308:2961:1974_1920x0_80_0_0_82a08491a92dd2c46e3d07c5b1d7135f.jpg

As Israel faces increasing isolation and condemnation from the world for its military invasion and assault on the Gaza Strip, President Javier Milei of Argentina has shown unrelenting support of the Israeli government, AP News reported. But his favoritism for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government differs sharply from that of the rest of Latin America.On Wednesday, Brazil withdrew its ambassador to Israel following months of tensions between the two countries regarding Israel’s war in Gaza.And in late October, Bolivia severed diplomatic ties with Israel in response to Israel’s assault on the Gaza Strip. Their South American neighbors Colombia and Chile also recalled their ambassadors at the time for consultations and lambasted Israel’s attacks on Gaza, as well as condemned the killings of Palestinian citizens.But Milei’s surprising devotion to Israel and Judaism is now provoking tension amongst his country’s neighbors.In February, Milei met an Orthodox rabbi who first introduced him to Judaism three years prior. While praying, the unconventional president “appeared to be in a spiritual trance” according to the AP News report. When he pulled back from his prayer at the base of the sacred Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City, he reportedly broke down into tears and hugged Rabbi Shimon Axel Wahnish while crying onto his shoulder.At an event commemorating the 81st anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto uprising last month, Milei spoke to a group of Jewish community leaders. His remarks seemed to be a criticism of those turning their support from Israel in response to their violence against Palestinians; “Among great nations that should be pillars of the free world, I see indifference in some and fear in others about standing on the side of truth.”According to the AP report, Milei’s fascination with the Jewish community first rose to the surface in 2021 when he was accused of harboring pro-Nazi sympathies. After connecting with Wahnish (who was recently appointed Argentina’s ambassador to Israel) to have a “chat that was supposed to last 10 minutes and ended two hours later,” according to Wahnish, Milei began his education on Judaism.But the Argentinian president’s religious interests are reportedly making the country's Jewish population nervous. Argentina’s Jewish community, which is one of the biggest in the world, is still deeply scarred by lethal bombings that targeted Israel’s embassy in 1992 and the Argentine Jewish Mutual Association (AMIA) in 1994. While Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah were accused of the attacks no one has been officially held responsible.Prior to Milei’s presidency, almost 4,000 Argentine Jewish members signed a petition that voiced concern over Milei’s “political use of Judaism.” And while Netanyahu has referred to Milei as a “great friend”, Hamas has labeled him “a partner of the Zionist occupier.”And for the first time last month Argentina denied recognition of Palestinian statehood when Milei's government joined the US and Israel in a vote against Palestinian membership at the UN.Thus far an estimated 36,439 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip and 82,627 wounded since October 7, according to the Palestinian enclave’s Health Ministry. The World Health Organization (WHO) stated that practically no health services remain in Rafah after the al-Helal al-Emirati hospital closed, Sputnik reported on Sunday.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240604/a-foreign-policy-bungle-killing-tens-of-thousands-1118761608.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240226/israel-denies-visas-to-aid-workers-as-palestinians-in-gaza-die-of-starvation-1116984130.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240418/us-vetoes-palestines-request-for-full-un-membership---correspondent-1118002408.html

americas

argentina

israel

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

javier milei, milei, argentina, judaism, milei-netanyahu talks, political judaism, using judaism, politics, world politics, genocide, ethnic cleansing, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths, indiscriminate shelling, indiscriminate killing, war crimes