https://sputnikglobe.com/20241031/residential-building-in-lebanons-sarafand-destroyed-by-israel-16-people-killed---mayor-1120734156.html

Residential Building in Lebanon's Sarafand Destroyed by Israel, 16 People Killed - Mayor

Residential Building in Lebanon's Sarafand Destroyed by Israel, 16 People Killed - Mayor

Sputnik International

Israeli jets completely destroyed a three-story residential building in the Sarafand village in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, Mayor Ali Khalifeh said, adding that the attack killed 16 peopled.

2024-10-31T04:44+0000

2024-10-31T04:44+0000

2024-10-31T04:44+0000

world

hezbollah

lebanon

israel

middle east

strike

israel-lebanon tensions

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/15/1120616605_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1889a33a74d0fc132d51d3ac3e4ec5fa.jpg

Earlier in the day, Israeli aircraft launched several missiles at a residential area in Sarafand. One building, home to three families, was completely destroyed. Rescuers arrived on the scene and attempted to extract people from the rubble, but most of the women and children inside the building died, with their bodies transported to a nearby hospital, a Sputnik correspondent reported. Sarafand was considered a relatively safe place until recently, prompting local residents to shelter dozens of families fleeing from border areas. Currently, about 2,000 families live in the settlement, the mayor said. On October 1, Israel launched a ground operation against Hezbollah in the south of Lebanon, while also continuing to exchange air and rocket strikes with the Shiite movement. Despite losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled the shelling in the north of Israel.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241021/unrealistic-to-hope-lebanon-will-accept-us-israeli-security-demands--analyst-1120624101.html

lebanon

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

residential building, israeli jets completely destroyed, sarafand village in southern lebanon, attack killed