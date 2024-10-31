https://sputnikglobe.com/20241031/russia-can-reshape-global-political-economic-landscape-as-brics-chair---pakistani-senator-1120737150.html

Russia Can Reshape Global Political, Economic Landscape as BRICS Chair - Pakistani Senator

Russia Can Reshape Global Political, Economic Landscape as BRICS Chair - Pakistani Senator

Sputnik International

Russia's BRICS chairmanship presents a unique opportunity to reshape the global political and economic landscape, with Moscow assuming leadership in the Global South and fostering strategic partnerships among Eurasian nations, Pakistani Senator Sehar Kamran told Sputnik.

2024-10-31T13:13+0000

2024-10-31T13:13+0000

2024-10-31T13:13+0000

world

russia

pakistan

islamabad

un security council (unsc)

brics

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1b/1120693347_0:0:3029:1705_1920x0_80_0_0_43251b4eb9097c786d25c58a5735d1dd.jpg

"We view Russia's BRICS presidency as a catalyst for change in the global political and economic order and a strong voice for those countries that have been subjected to coercion by powerful states for geopolitical gains. We expect Russia to lead the Global South and take the initiative in forming a strong partnership between Eurasian countries, building strong ties in trade and commerce, and consistently pushing for the de-dollarization of the global economy," Kamran said, adding that Pakistan needs Russia's support in its bid to become a BRICS member state. Earlier in the month, Coordinator to Pakistani Prime Minister on Implementation and Monitoring Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan told Sputnik that the country hopes to join the organization in the near future. During her recent visit to Pakistan, Speaker of the upper house of the Russian Parliament Valentina Matvienko stressed that Russia welcomed Islamabad's desire to deepen cooperation with BRICS. In Islamabad, Matvienko met with Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and addressed the senate during a special session. Pakistan submitted an official request to join BRICS in November 2023, and Islamabad emphasized that they hoped for Moscow's assistance on this issue. BRICS is an intergovernmental association created in 2006. Russia assumed the rotating presidency of the bloc on January 1, 2024. The year began with the accession of new members to the association. In addition to Russia, Brazil, India, China, and South Africa, it now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, according to the website of the Russian 2024 BRICS Chairmanship. Media reports said that Saudi Arabia had not formalized its participation yet but was taking part in BRICS meetings.The Pakistani-Russian cooperation within the framework of the UN Security Council may include work on such issues as stabilization of the situation in Afghanistan, combating terrorism, and advocating against illegal occupations, including in the Gaza Strip, Sehar Kamran said.In June, the UN General Assembly elected Pakistan, Denmark, Greece, Panama and Somalia as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council for the next two-year term starting in 2025.The senator also underlined that this week's visit to Pakistan by the speaker of the Russian parliament upper house, Valentina Matvienko, marked a new chapter in the strengthening of parliamentary ties between the two countries and would boost bilateral relations, promote people-to-people contact, and strengthen institutional ties.During her address to Pakistani lawmakers, Matvienko welcomed Pakistan's election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.The UN Security Council is the only legally binding body at the United Nations. It is comprised of five permanent members as well as non-permanent members that also contribute to its agenda and objectives.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241014/russian-pakistani-anti-terrorist-drills-kick-off-in-pakistan---russian-defense-ministry-1120549402.html

russia

pakistan

islamabad

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia can reshape global political, brics chairmanship, eurasian nations, global south and fostering strategic partnerships