Support for Austria's FPO Party Rises by 3 Percentage Points Month After Victory - Poll
Support for Austria's right-wing Freedom Party (FPO) has increased by 3.2 percentage points one month after its victory in the parliamentary elections, a survey conducted by the OGM Institute for Austrian broadcaster has showed.
Support for the right-wing party has reached 32% over the past month, the poll out on Wednesday showed. In contrast, the Austrian People's Party (OVP), which came second in the election, saw its support drop by 1.3 percentage points to 25%. Support for the Social Democrats party (SPO) also declined, falling by 1.1 percentage points to 20%. The survey was conducted from October 25-28 among 1,008 respondents, with a margin of error of some 3.1 percentage points. Elections to the National Council, the lower house of parliament, were held across Austria on September 29. The FPO won with almost 29% of the vote. The People's Party of incumbent Chancellor Karl Nehammer took second place with some 26%. The Social Democrats came in third with 21% of the vote. As none of the parties received more than 50% of the vote, they will have to negotiate a coalition government.
