Find Out Where Most Ukrainian Refugees Fled to Since February 2022
Find Out Where Most Ukrainian Refugees Fled to Since February 2022
Sputnik International
Since February 2022, a significant number of Ukrainian citizens have sought refuge in Russia, much to the dismay of the Ukrainian government, as noted by Russia's permanent representative to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia.
"Zelensky and his clique are enraged that Ukrainians, after leaving for the West and encountering difficulties, humiliation, and language discrimination, are not only returning to Russia but are also moving in large numbers to the regions that have become part of our country as a result of referendums," Nebenzia stated on October 31.He emphasized that between February 2022 and February 2023, a whopping 5.3 million Ukrainian refugees had arrived in Russia.Where in Europe have Ukrainian refugees found sanctuary?According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), approximately 4,918,245 Ukrainian refugees had been recorded in European countries, excluding Russia and Belarus, as of October 15.This figure includes Ukrainian refugees who have been granted refugee status, temporary asylum, temporary protection, or similar national protection statuses, as well as those documented in the host country under various forms of residence since February 24, 2022.Most Ukrainian asylum seekers have sought refuge in the following countries:In addition, the UNHCR estimates that approximately 560,200 Ukrainian refugees have been recorded outside of Europe as of October 15.
Find Out Where Most Ukrainian Refugees Fled to Since February 2022

Since February 2022, a significant number of Ukrainian citizens have sought refuge in Russia, much to the dismay of the Ukrainian government, as noted by Russia's permanent representative to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, during a Security Council meeting.
"Zelensky and his clique are enraged that Ukrainians, after leaving for the West and encountering difficulties, humiliation, and language discrimination, are not only returning to Russia but are also moving in large numbers to the regions that have become part of our country as a result of referendums," Nebenzia stated on October 31.
He emphasized that between February 2022 and February 2023, a whopping 5.3 million Ukrainian refugees had arrived in Russia.
Where in Europe have Ukrainian refugees found sanctuary?
According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), approximately 4,918,245 Ukrainian refugees had been recorded in European countries, excluding Russia and Belarus, as of October 15.
This figure includes Ukrainian refugees who have been granted refugee status, temporary asylum, temporary protection, or similar national protection statuses, as well as those documented in the host country under various forms of residence since February 24, 2022.
Most Ukrainian asylum seekers have sought refuge in the following countries:
Germany: 1,212,835
Poland: 981,335
Czech Republic: 380,375
United Kingdom: 250,035
Spain: 211,305
Italy: 173,540
Romania: 162,180
Slovakia: 127,015
Republic of Moldova: 123,730
Netherlands: 120,100
Ireland: 110,960
Belgium: 84,170
Austria: 83,020
Norway: 76,215
Finland: 67,830
Bulgaria: 67,540
Switzerland: 67,155
France: 65,410
Portugal: 63,470
Hungary: 61,245
In addition, the UNHCR estimates that approximately 560,200 Ukrainian refugees have been recorded outside of Europe as of October 15.
