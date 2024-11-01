https://sputnikglobe.com/20241101/find-out-where-most-ukrainian-refugees-fled-to-since-february-2022-1120749403.html
Find Out Where Most Ukrainian Refugees Fled to Since February 2022
Find Out Where Most Ukrainian Refugees Fled to Since February 2022
Sputnik International
Since February 2022, a significant number of Ukrainian citizens have sought refuge in Russia, much to the dismay of the Ukrainian government, as noted by Russia's permanent representative to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia.
2024-11-01T19:26+0000
2024-11-01T19:26+0000
2024-11-01T19:28+0000
world
vassily nebenzia
volodymyr zelensky
russia
ukraine
the united nations (un)
un refugee agency (unhcr)
security council
west
europe
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/01/1120749999_0:152:3102:1897_1920x0_80_0_0_1a8f9497d0474121aad326e88419118a.jpg
"Zelensky and his clique are enraged that Ukrainians, after leaving for the West and encountering difficulties, humiliation, and language discrimination, are not only returning to Russia but are also moving in large numbers to the regions that have become part of our country as a result of referendums," Nebenzia stated on October 31.He emphasized that between February 2022 and February 2023, a whopping 5.3 million Ukrainian refugees had arrived in Russia.Where in Europe have Ukrainian refugees found sanctuary?According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), approximately 4,918,245 Ukrainian refugees had been recorded in European countries, excluding Russia and Belarus, as of October 15.This figure includes Ukrainian refugees who have been granted refugee status, temporary asylum, temporary protection, or similar national protection statuses, as well as those documented in the host country under various forms of residence since February 24, 2022.Most Ukrainian asylum seekers have sought refuge in the following countries:In addition, the UNHCR estimates that approximately 560,200 Ukrainian refugees have been recorded outside of Europe as of October 15.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240225/total-of-49-of-germans-say-govt-providing-too-much-support-for-ukrainian-refugees---poll-1116972572.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241028/foreign-mercs-attempt-to-violate-russias-borders-shows-level-of-us-meddling-in-ukraine-conflict-1120709880.html
russia
ukraine
west
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/01/1120749999_186:0:2917:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e261f9a0519c34907ed518589c7a165a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukrainian refugees, war in ukraine, russian special military operation, ukrainian refugees arrived in russia, ukrainians seek refuge in russia, vassily nebenzia, un, security council
ukrainian refugees, war in ukraine, russian special military operation, ukrainian refugees arrived in russia, ukrainians seek refuge in russia, vassily nebenzia, un, security council
Find Out Where Most Ukrainian Refugees Fled to Since February 2022
19:26 GMT 01.11.2024 (Updated: 19:28 GMT 01.11.2024)
Since February 2022, a significant number of Ukrainian citizens have sought refuge in Russia, much to the dismay of the Ukrainian government, as noted by Russia's permanent representative to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, during a Security Council meeting.
"Zelensky and his clique are enraged that Ukrainians, after leaving for the West and encountering difficulties, humiliation, and language discrimination, are not only returning to Russia but are also moving in large numbers to the regions that have become part of our country as a result of referendums," Nebenzia
stated on October 31.
He emphasized that between February 2022 and February 2023, a whopping 5.3 million Ukrainian refugees had arrived in Russia.
Where in Europe have Ukrainian refugees found sanctuary?
According
to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), approximately 4,918,245 Ukrainian refugees had been recorded in European countries, excluding Russia and Belarus, as of October 15.
This figure includes Ukrainian refugees who have been granted refugee status, temporary asylum, temporary protection, or similar national protection statuses, as well as those documented in the host country under various forms of residence since February 24, 2022.
Most Ukrainian asylum seekers have sought refuge in the following countries:
Republic of Moldova: 123,730
In addition, the UNHCR estimates that approximately 560,200 Ukrainian refugees have been recorded outside of Europe as of October 15.