Russia, Turkiye Will Benefit If Agree on Moscow's Participation in Sinop Nuclear Plant - Lavrov

Moscow believes that if it is possible to agree on the parameters of Russia's participation in the construction of the Sinop Nuclear Power Plant in Turkey, both countries will benefit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
"The Turkish authorities have to decide on what foundation and with whose assistance the Sinop NPP construction project will be implemented. If we manage to agree on the parameters of Russia’s participation, then we believe that both parties will benefit from this. We have a successful example of cooperation: the construction of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant," Lavrov said in an interview with Turkish newspaper as quoted by the Russian Foreign Ministry.The United States is trying to hinder trade between Russia and Turkiye, and the prospects for cooperation between Moscow and Ankara depend on whether mutually acceptable solutions are found soon, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow believes that if it is possible to agree on the parameters of Russia's participation in the construction of the Sinop Nuclear Power Plant in Turkiye, both countries will benefit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
"The Turkish authorities have to decide on what foundation and with whose assistance the Sinop NPP construction project will be implemented. If we manage to agree on the parameters of Russia’s participation, then we believe that both parties will benefit from this. We have a successful example of cooperation: the construction of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant," Lavrov said in an interview with Turkish newspaper as quoted by the Russian Foreign Ministry.
The United States is trying to hinder trade between Russia and Turkiye
, and the prospects for cooperation between Moscow and Ankara depend on whether mutually acceptable solutions are found soon, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
"The United States is trying to restrict the opportunities of our foreign partners interested in trade with Russia. Unfortunately, Turkey is no exception. The prospects for our practical cooperation depend on whether experts will be able to find mutually acceptable solutions in the near future," Lavrov said.