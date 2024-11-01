International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241101/ukraine-loses-over-5390-soldiers-in-battle-with-russian-forces-in-past-week---mod-1120746565.html
Ukraine Loses Over 5,390 Soldiers in Battle With Russian Forces in Past Week - MoD
Ukraine Loses Over 5,390 Soldiers in Battle With Russian Forces in Past Week - MoD
Sputnik International
Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated more than 5,390 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2024-11-01T10:51+0000
2024-11-01T10:51+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
sputnik
russia
ukraine
kiev
russian defense ministry
m113
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/09/1119692176_0:123:3204:1925_1920x0_80_0_0_f21a92f33d39ef7575298f63827d1a16.jpg
"The enemy's losses amounted to over 5,390 servicepeople, two tanks, including a German-made Leopard tank, two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers made, eight other combat armored vehicles and 51 automobiles," the ministry said, adding that the southern group has repelled 10 counterattacks. Russia’s Battlegroup Zapad repelled 35 counterattacks, and Kiev has lost over 3,620 soldiers, while Battlegroup Tsentr has repelled 72 counterattacks and eliminated up to 3,840 Ukrainian troops, the ministry said. In battles with Battlegroup Sever, Kiev has lost over 2,810 soldiers, the ministry said, adding that a total of 54 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered to the Russian armed forces. Additionally, the Russian forces have taken control of the village of Leonidovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), as well as the settlements of Novoukrainka and Shakhterskoye in the DPR.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241024/ukraine-loses-up-to-280-soldiers-in-kursk-area-in-past-day---mod-1120665676.html
russia
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/09/1119692176_237:0:2968:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ae482f79d529e1b8458b924cb70939be.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's battlegroup yug, ukrainian servicepeople, russian forces
russia's battlegroup yug, ukrainian servicepeople, russian forces

Ukraine Loses Over 5,390 Soldiers in Battle With Russian Forces in Past Week - MoD

10:51 GMT 01.11.2024
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of the Central Military District ride a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher to a position amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine
Russian servicemen of the Central Military District ride a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher to a position amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2024
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated more than 5,390 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"The enemy's losses amounted to over 5,390 servicepeople, two tanks, including a German-made Leopard tank, two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers made, eight other combat armored vehicles and 51 automobiles," the ministry said, adding that the southern group has repelled 10 counterattacks.
Russia’s Battlegroup Zapad repelled 35 counterattacks, and Kiev has lost over 3,620 soldiers, while Battlegroup Tsentr has repelled 72 counterattacks and eliminated up to 3,840 Ukrainian troops, the ministry said.
In battles with Battlegroup Sever, Kiev has lost over 2,810 soldiers, the ministry said, adding that a total of 54 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered to the Russian armed forces.
Russian servicemen of the Central Military District ride a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher to a position amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Loses Up to 280 Soldiers in Kursk Area in Past Day - MoD
24 October, 10:31 GMT
Additionally, the Russian forces have taken control of the village of Leonidovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), as well as the settlements of Novoukrainka and Shakhterskoye in the DPR.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала