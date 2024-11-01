https://sputnikglobe.com/20241101/ukraine-loses-over-5390-soldiers-in-battle-with-russian-forces-in-past-week---mod-1120746565.html
Ukraine Loses Over 5,390 Soldiers in Battle With Russian Forces in Past Week - MoD
Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated more than 5,390 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"The enemy's losses amounted to over 5,390 servicepeople, two tanks, including a German-made Leopard tank, two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers made, eight other combat armored vehicles and 51 automobiles," the ministry said, adding that the southern group has repelled 10 counterattacks. Russia’s Battlegroup Zapad repelled 35 counterattacks, and Kiev has lost over 3,620 soldiers, while Battlegroup Tsentr has repelled 72 counterattacks and eliminated up to 3,840 Ukrainian troops, the ministry said. In battles with Battlegroup Sever, Kiev has lost over 2,810 soldiers, the ministry said, adding that a total of 54 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered to the Russian armed forces. Additionally, the Russian forces have taken control of the village of Leonidovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), as well as the settlements of Novoukrainka and Shakhterskoye in the DPR.
Russia’s Battlegroup Zapad repelled 35 counterattacks, and Kiev has lost over 3,620 soldiers, while Battlegroup Tsentr has repelled 72 counterattacks and eliminated up to 3,840 Ukrainian troops, the ministry said.
In battles with Battlegroup Sever, Kiev has lost over 2,810 soldiers, the ministry said, adding that a total of 54 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered to the Russian armed forces.
Additionally, the Russian forces have taken control of the village of Leonidovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), as well as the settlements of Novoukrainka and Shakhterskoye in the DPR.