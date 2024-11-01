https://sputnikglobe.com/20241101/us-defense-secretary-discusses-de-escalation-in-middle-east-with-israeli-counterpart-1120743847.html

US Defense Secretary Discusses De-Escalation in Middle East With Israeli Counterpart

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant have discussed de-escalation in the Middle East during a

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant today to discuss opportunities for regional de-escalation," the spokesman said in a statement. During the phone call, the US defense secretary also reaffirmed the United States' commitment to "defend U.S. personnel, Israel, and partners across the region against threats from Iran and Iran-backed proxy groups," the statement said. Moreover, Austin and Gallant discussed the steps Israel is taking and should continue to take to "improve the dire humanitarian conditions in Gaza," as well as the prospects for a hostage release and ceasefire deal, the statement added. Earlier this week, Axios reported that Israeli intelligence believed Iran was preparing to attack Israel from the territory of Iraq, possibly before the US presidential election on November 5. Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon while continuing airstrikes. Despite its losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled shelling in the north. The situation has been aggravated by growing tensions between Israel and Iran. On October 1, Iran struck targets in Israel. In response, Israel attacked military targets in Iran at the end of October.

