International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241101/us-defense-secretary-discusses-de-escalation-in-middle-east-with-israeli-counterpart-1120743847.html
US Defense Secretary Discusses De-Escalation in Middle East With Israeli Counterpart
US Defense Secretary Discusses De-Escalation in Middle East With Israeli Counterpart
Sputnik International
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant have discussed de-escalation in the Middle East during a... 01.11.2024, Sputnik International
2024-11-01T06:14+0000
2024-11-01T06:14+0000
world
gaza strip
yoav gallant
us
israel
austin
hezbollah
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/10/1120570808_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e56663e00881e0d506eceebc5f66785e.jpg
"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant today to discuss opportunities for regional de-escalation," the spokesman said in a statement. During the phone call, the US defense secretary also reaffirmed the United States' commitment to "defend U.S. personnel, Israel, and partners across the region against threats from Iran and Iran-backed proxy groups," the statement said. Moreover, Austin and Gallant discussed the steps Israel is taking and should continue to take to "improve the dire humanitarian conditions in Gaza," as well as the prospects for a hostage release and ceasefire deal, the statement added. Earlier this week, Axios reported that Israeli intelligence believed Iran was preparing to attack Israel from the territory of Iraq, possibly before the US presidential election on November 5. Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon while continuing airstrikes. Despite its losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled shelling in the north. The situation has been aggravated by growing tensions between Israel and Iran. On October 1, Iran struck targets in Israel. In response, Israel attacked military targets in Iran at the end of October.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241028/us-played-critical-support-role-in-israels-strike-on-iran--analyst-1120708837.html
gaza strip
israel
austin
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/10/1120570808_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6219437664f01d25daa6581bc2749867.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
gaza strip, yoav gallant, us, israel, austin, hezbollah
gaza strip, yoav gallant, us, israel, austin, hezbollah

US Defense Secretary Discusses De-Escalation in Middle East With Israeli Counterpart

06:14 GMT 01.11.2024
© AP Photo / Abdel Kareem HanaPalestinians look at the damage after an Israeli strike hit a tent area in the courtyard of Al Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024
Palestinians look at the damage after an Israeli strike hit a tent area in the courtyard of Al Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2024
© AP Photo / Abdel Kareem Hana
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant have discussed de-escalation in the Middle East during a telephone conversation, US Defense Department Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said.
"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant today to discuss opportunities for regional de-escalation," the spokesman said in a statement.
During the phone call, the US defense secretary also reaffirmed the United States' commitment to "defend U.S. personnel, Israel, and partners across the region against threats from Iran and Iran-backed proxy groups," the statement said.
Moreover, Austin and Gallant discussed the steps Israel is taking and should continue to take to "improve the dire humanitarian conditions in Gaza," as well as the prospects for a hostage release and ceasefire deal, the statement added.
Earlier this week, Axios reported that Israeli intelligence believed Iran was preparing to attack Israel from the territory of Iraq, possibly before the US presidential election on November 5.
In this photo provided by the Israeli army, armed Israeli Air Force planes depart from an unknown location to attack Iran, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2024
Analysis
US ‘Played Critical Support Role’ in Israel’s Strike on Iran – Analyst
28 October, 14:12 GMT
Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon while continuing airstrikes. Despite its losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled shelling in the north. The situation has been aggravated by growing tensions between Israel and Iran. On October 1, Iran struck targets in Israel. In response, Israel attacked military targets in Iran at the end of October.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала