https://sputnikglobe.com/20241102/bor-m-russian-servicemen-get-top-notch-floatable-armor-vest-1120752096.html
Bor-M: Russian Servicemen Get Top-Notch Floatable Armor Vest
Bor-M: Russian Servicemen Get Top-Notch Floatable Armor Vest
Sputnik International
These advanced vests are expected to be used by Russian marines and navy sailors as well as motorized riflemen and engineer troops in the special operation zone.
2024-11-02T08:46+0000
2024-11-02T08:46+0000
2024-11-02T08:46+0000
military
russia
special operation
soldiers
frontline
armor vest
servicemen
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0f/1109550214_0:157:3083:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_07d0316369ca99c8bba74a098b07600f.jpg
Russian engineers from the research and production enterprise Fillin have created body armor that allows soldiers to stay afloat in combat conditions. What you should know about Bor-M and how does it help Russian servicemen?The vest is capable of resisting fragments from the armor plate after being hit by a 7.62mm or a 5.45mm bullet. The Bor-M can save a soldier from behind-the-armor blows to the body, which can damage internal organs.The vest protects all vital organs. If necessary, the area of anti-fragmentation protection can be increased by installing additional modules for protecting the neck, shoulders, and groin.The Bor-M is fitted with a quick release system and a wide evacuation loop to help pull a wounded soldier from under the fire.The body armor is already successfully used by servicemen in the special military operation zone. Thanks to the vest, one of them averted harm despite being hit in the back by a cumulative jet.The vests will also be of help to Russian motorized riflemen and engineer troops, given that a Bor-M can keep a shell-shocked or wounded soldier afloat, thereby saving his life, the experts concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240603/russian-soldiers-to-get-beefed-up-protective-obereg-body-armor-1118753647.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0f/1109550214_177:0:2908:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c12f44a64b961e25abd4e88e8101fb4e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
russian engineers, the bor-m level-four armor vest, anti-fragmentation protection, russian marines, boron carbide, engineer troops
russian engineers, the bor-m level-four armor vest, anti-fragmentation protection, russian marines, boron carbide, engineer troops
Bor-M: Russian Servicemen Get Top-Notch Floatable Armor Vest
These advanced vests are expected to be used by Russian marines and navy sailors as well as motorized riflemen and engineer troops in the special operation zone.
Russian engineers from the research and production enterprise Fillin have created body armor that allows soldiers to stay afloat in combat conditions. What you should know about Bor-M and how does it help Russian servicemen?
The Bor-M level-four armor vest can tackle a machine gun or an assault rifle bullet, thanks to a 2.2-kg armor plate made of boron carbide, the third hardest material in nature after diamond and boron nitride.
The vest is capable of resisting fragments from the armor plate after being hit by a 7.62mm or a 5.45mm bullet. The Bor-M can save a soldier from behind-the-armor blows to the body, which can damage internal organs.
The body armor’s positive buoyancy is provided by a ballistic package, and a climatic shock-absorbing damper made of lightweight materials.
The vest protects all vital organs. If necessary, the area of anti-fragmentation protection can be increased by installing additional modules for protecting the neck, shoulders, and groin.
The Bor-M is fitted with a quick release system and a wide evacuation loop to help pull a wounded soldier from under the fire.
The body armor is already successfully used by servicemen in the special military operation
zone. Thanks to the vest, one of them averted harm despite being hit in the back by a cumulative jet.
Most of all, the Bor-Ms will be used by Russian marines and navy sailors who will have to fight in coastal and riverside areas, including the River Dnepr front line, where fire contact can occur at the most unexpected moment, military experts said.
The vests will also be of help to Russian motorized riflemen and engineer troops, given that a Bor-M can keep a shell-shocked or wounded soldier afloat, thereby saving his life, the experts concluded.