Bor-M: Russian Servicemen Get Top-Notch Floatable Armor Vest

Bor-M: Russian Servicemen Get Top-Notch Floatable Armor Vest

These advanced vests are expected to be used by Russian marines and navy sailors as well as motorized riflemen and engineer troops in the special operation zone.

Russian engineers from the research and production enterprise Fillin have created body armor that allows soldiers to stay afloat in combat conditions. What you should know about Bor-M and how does it help Russian servicemen?The vest is capable of resisting fragments from the armor plate after being hit by a 7.62mm or a 5.45mm bullet. The Bor-M can save a soldier from behind-the-armor blows to the body, which can damage internal organs.The vest protects all vital organs. If necessary, the area of anti-fragmentation protection can be increased by installing additional modules for protecting the neck, shoulders, and groin.The Bor-M is fitted with a quick release system and a wide evacuation loop to help pull a wounded soldier from under the fire.The body armor is already successfully used by servicemen in the special military operation zone. Thanks to the vest, one of them averted harm despite being hit in the back by a cumulative jet.The vests will also be of help to Russian motorized riflemen and engineer troops, given that a Bor-M can keep a shell-shocked or wounded soldier afloat, thereby saving his life, the experts concluded.

