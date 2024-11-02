https://sputnikglobe.com/20241102/us-ordered-deployment-of-missile-defense-destroyers-strike-bombers-to-mideast-1120751214.html
US Ordered Deployment of Missile Defense Destroyers, Strike Bombers to Mideast
The United States has ordered the deployment of additional missile defense destroyers, fighter jets and strike bombers to the Middle East, Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder announced on Friday.
"In keeping with our commitments to the protection of U.S. citizens and forces in the Middle East, the defense of Israel, and de-escalation through deterrence and diplomacy, the Secretary of Defense ordered the deployment of additional ballistic missile defense destroyers, fighter squadron and tanker aircraft, and several U.S. Air Force B-52 long-range strike bombers to the region," Ryder said. He said these forces will begin to arrive in coming months as the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group prepares to depart. Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon while continuing airstrikes. Despite its losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Following the start of Israel's invasion, Israeli army units have repeatedly mined and nearly completely destroyed border villages in Lebanon under the pretext of eliminating Hezbollah's military infrastructure.Russia has blamed Washington for rising tensions in the Middle East, calling the Biden administration’s policies in the region “a complete failure."
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States has ordered the deployment of additional missile defense destroyers, fighter jets and strike bombers to the Middle East, Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder announced on Friday.
"In keeping with our commitments to the protection of U.S. citizens and forces in the Middle East, the defense of Israel
, and de-escalation through deterrence and diplomacy, the Secretary of Defense ordered the deployment of additional ballistic missile defense destroyers, fighter squadron and tanker aircraft, and several U.S. Air Force B-52 long-range strike bombers to the region," Ryder said.
He said these forces will begin to arrive in coming months as the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group prepares to depart.
"These deployments build on the recent decision to deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system to Israel as well as DoD’s sustained Amphibious Ready Group Marine Expeditionary Unit (ARG/MEU) posture in the Eastern Mediterranean. These movements demonstrate the flexible nature of U.S. global defense posture and U.S. capability to deploy world-wide on short notice to meet evolving national security threats," Ryder said.
Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon while continuing airstrikes. Despite its losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border.
Following the start of Israel's invasion, Israeli army units have repeatedly mined and nearly completely destroyed border villages in Lebanon under the pretext of eliminating Hezbollah's military infrastructure.
Russia has blamed Washington for rising tensions in the Middle East, calling the Biden administration’s policies in the region “a complete failure."